'It Sucked' - Rickie Fowler Using Masters Misery As Motivation For Major Return

Rickie Fowler admitted "it sucked" to miss out on the Masters again, but is using that as motivation as he looks to return to top form again and challenging in the Majors.

Back in 2014 Fowler joined Tiger Woods and Jack Nicklaus as the only players to finish in the top five of all four men's Majors - and the only one to fail to win one in that stretch.

His form fell off a cliff though, and he's now building himself back up from 103 in the world to his current position of 53rd in the Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR).

The 34-year-old is now married, a father, and back in the Majors as he'll play in this month's PGA Championship and looks set to make the US Open.

It was missing out on the Masters again, though, that really hurt him and he's using that feeling to make sure he's back at Augusta National next year.

"I mean, honestly, it sucked," Fowler said of missing the Masters. "But knowing kind of what I had been doing and kind of moving back up the world ranking, that at least gave me something to look forward to knowing that I would be in Majors moving forward and hopefully be back at Augusta next year.

"But yeah, it was a bummer. I ended up watching a decent amount as I think everyone does. I was out playing golf and I watched some of the live streaming stuff on my phone, but that was some motivation to be back.

"We were close, but I put myself in a little bit too big of a hole to get back there."

Fowler has recorded seven top 20s in his last eight appearances on the PGA Tour and will also make the US Open if he stays inside the top 60 in the OWGR.

And that form should continue back at one of his favourite courses at Quail Hollow for the Wells Fargo Championship - where he won his first PGA Tour title.

Fowler admits that his lean few years had been tough to get through, but credited the people around him for keeping him right mentally - something that could have easily have suffered under the circumstances.

"Yeah, it's been a tough few years and I feel like I've always had a good mindset as far as trying to be as positive as possible," Fowler added.

"I have a great support crew around me from the team and family. I would say luckily for me I feel like I've always been in a good spot mentally, but I can see where people can struggle.

"Mental health is definitely a serious thing and having the right people around you is a huge help. I think the biggest thing is you think you have to be strong by not saying anything or not showing it.

"It's kind of owning it and accepting or talking and letting it out, that's ultimately kind of being strong and showing that you're human, and sometimes that helps at least with progress in moving forward, just letting it out and not trying to fight it."