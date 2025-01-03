Is There A Cut At The Sentry?

The 2025 PGA Tour season kicks off on the wonderfully scenic island of Maui in Hawaii with The Sentry - one of eight Signature Events on the schedule.

That means there is a limited field with an increased prize pot of $20m and larger haul of FedEx Cup points with 700 on offer for the winner.

The event at the Plantation Course at Kapalua is also one of the 2025 Signature Events on the PGA Tour that will have no 36-hole cut, with every player staying for the full four rounds.

Usually only open to PGA Tour tournament winners from the previous season, it's now also open to players in the top 50 of the FedEx Cup standings to make up what this year is a final field of 59 that teed off in the first round.

Following The Sentry, the minimum field size for the seven remaining Signature Events will be 72, with alternates drawn from the Aon Next 10 standings if required.

The remaining 2025 Signature Events after The Sentry are the Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Genesis Invitational, Arnold Palmer Invitational, RBC Heritage, Truist Championship, the Memorial Tournament and the Travelers Championship.

In total, five of the eight Signature Events are no-cut tournaments, something which has caused quite a stir among players and fans with strong opinions on both sides.

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The three player-hosted events are the only three that will have a cut, with Tiger Woods' Genesis Invitational, the Arnold Palmer and Jack Nicklaus' Memorial Tournament all opting to have a cut.

Those tournaments will trim the field to the top 50 and ties, along with any players within 10 shots of the lead, in a halfway cut.

The three Signature Events with a cut also offer a bigger slice of the prize pot to the winners, with $4m on offer for whoever lifts the trophy at Riviera, Bay Hill or Muirfield Village.

Which Signature Events have a cut?