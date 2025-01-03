Is There A Cut At The Sentry?
The Sentry in Hawaii kicks-off the 2025 PGA Tour season and is also the first of the limited field Signature Events on the calendar
The 2025 PGA Tour season kicks off on the wonderfully scenic island of Maui in Hawaii with The Sentry - one of eight Signature Events on the schedule.
That means there is a limited field with an increased prize pot of $20m and larger haul of FedEx Cup points with 700 on offer for the winner.
The event at the Plantation Course at Kapalua is also one of the 2025 Signature Events on the PGA Tour that will have no 36-hole cut, with every player staying for the full four rounds.
Usually only open to PGA Tour tournament winners from the previous season, it's now also open to players in the top 50 of the FedEx Cup standings to make up what this year is a final field of 59 that teed off in the first round.
Following The Sentry, the minimum field size for the seven remaining Signature Events will be 72, with alternates drawn from the Aon Next 10 standings if required.
The remaining 2025 Signature Events after The Sentry are the Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Genesis Invitational, Arnold Palmer Invitational, RBC Heritage, Truist Championship, the Memorial Tournament and the Travelers Championship.
In total, five of the eight Signature Events are no-cut tournaments, something which has caused quite a stir among players and fans with strong opinions on both sides.
The three player-hosted events are the only three that will have a cut, with Tiger Woods' Genesis Invitational, the Arnold Palmer and Jack Nicklaus' Memorial Tournament all opting to have a cut.
Those tournaments will trim the field to the top 50 and ties, along with any players within 10 shots of the lead, in a halfway cut.
The three Signature Events with a cut also offer a bigger slice of the prize pot to the winners, with $4m on offer for whoever lifts the trophy at Riviera, Bay Hill or Muirfield Village.
Which Signature Events have a cut?
- The Sentry - No Cut
- Pebble Beach Pro-Am - No Cut
- Genesis Invitational - Cut
- Arnold Palmer Invitational - Cut
- RBC Heritage - No Cut
- Truist Championship - No Cut
- The Memorial Tournament - Cut
- Travelers Championship - No Cut
Paul Higham is a sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in covering most major sporting events for both Sky Sports and BBC Sport. He is currently freelance and covers the golf majors on the BBC Sport website. Highlights over the years include covering that epic Monday finish in the Ryder Cup at Celtic Manor and watching Rory McIlroy produce one of the most dominant Major wins at the 2011 US Open at Congressional. He also writes betting previews and still feels strangely proud of backing Danny Willett when he won the Masters in 2016 - Willett also praised his putting stroke during a media event before the Open at Hoylake. Favourite interviews he's conducted have been with McIlroy, Paul McGinley, Thomas Bjorn, Rickie Fowler and the enigma that is Victor Dubuisson. A big fan of watching any golf from any tour, sadly he spends more time writing about golf than playing these days with two young children, and as a big fair weather golfer claims playing in shorts is worth at least five shots. Being from Liverpool he loves the likes of Hoylake, Birkdale and the stretch of tracks along England's Golf Coast, but would say his favourite courses played are Kingsbarns and Portrush.
