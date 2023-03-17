'Is It My Job To Constantly Ask?' - PGA Tour Pro Slams Lack Of Communication Over Changes

There’s been yet more rumblings among what’s been described as the rank and file of the PGA Tour, with Michael Kim the latest to criticise the lack of communication to the general membership.

While the likes of Rory McIlroy and the PGA Tour’s bug guns are at the forefront of the sweeping changes being made, it seems that the news is not always filtering down effectively.

Ryan Armour led some protests, saying that even the 16-member Player Advisory Council (PAC), which is set-up to represent the feelings of the entire membership, was not being listened to.

The more powerful PGA Tour Policy Board, with just a few select top players involved, has been calling the shots, leading to a growing feeling that the “ordinary” members aren’t being considered.

As much as everyone tells me that the @PGATOUR is player run, it's hard to feel that way when minor details that are not in any of the announcements are omitted because they know it'll be unpopular for most of the players. I totally get that certain players should have more say…

It’s especially the case with the plans for the designated events, moving them to small-filed, no-cut events from 2024, something which several players have revealed they only found out about via the media or social media.

And despite saying that the moves are all about the players and making life better for all of them, Kim has joined the group who believe they’re being left out in the cold, saying that the announcements made public purposely omit unpopular details.

“I totally get that certain players should have more say in it than me but sometimes it’s hard not to feel like I’m out of the process.”

The current world number 272 is a prime example of a PGA Tour pro who has a right to be concerned about how these changes will play out for players further down the food chain.

The 29-year-old, with one win at the John Deere Classic to his name, is back on the PGA Tour after a second spell down on the Korn Ferry last season – and wants to know why he has to go searching for new information.

“Is it my job to constantly ask and find out? Maybe but I feel as though I find things out after everything is all decided,” he added.

As an example, Kim added that a player meeting was only called at this week's Valspar Championship after a decision on the new changes was already taken.

“Just like the player meeting at Valspar is made AFTER the vote to explain the decision not talk it over. It doesn’t help that the players are outnumbered on the board seats as well.”

The growing number of voices being unhappy with the communication from the PGA Tour hierarchy should be a worry for Jay Monahan, who need to perform a balancing act of fending off LIV Golf, keeping his top stars yet also keep the whole membership happy.