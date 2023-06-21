Into Your Golf And Social Media? This Could Be Your Dream Job

Dream Job Alert! Golf Monthly Social Media Editor

Do you know about golf as well as the latest vertical video trends? Perhaps you’re an up-and-coming golf influencer who is savvy on social media? If so, we may just have the dream job for you.

Golf Monthly is one of the world's leading multi-platform golf media brands. We exist to help golfers get more out of the game they love. Our team of passionate golfers and experts produce authoritative reviews of the latest golf equipment to help you buy better, tips and advice to improve your game, ideas for golf courses to play and places to stay as well as all the breaking news from grassroots up to the major Tour.

Our flourishing social media channels help us grow the Golf Monthly brand and we're looking for someone to take charge of the content published on these accounts while also producing unique, high-quality video. Working under the Deputy Editor and alongside staff writers and in-house videographers, the new social media editor will be responsible for growing reach, engagement and video views across YouTube, Instagram, TikTok and Facebook.

We've included more about the job below but if you’re interested, here is the full job spec including all you need to know about how to apply.

Experience that will put you ahead of the curve

High level expertise in creating content for Social Media platforms, making use of all tools and functions available - ideally for a media brand.

Proficient in Photoshop (or other graphics software) for making thumbnails.

Experience of working with social media scheduling tools.

An interest in sport (particularly golf).

Experience with using Ecommerce or buying guide content to drive affiliate sales.

Video editing experience with Adobe Premiere.

Video presenting.

What's In It For You?

We have a number of awesome perks available to our staff. We offer huge opportunities to learn and develop, whether through professional qualifications, exposure to incredible business projects or informal lunch & learns, hosted by your colleagues. We have a fantastic culture where we really do care about our people and want everyone to succeed. Varied roles mean you’re not pigeonholed in to one finite area but get the opportunity to develop a wide range of skills and experience

And to top it all off, not only do we offer unlimited holiday because we trust you to manage your workload and time but we also offer a share in our success whereby every member of staff receives a profit pool bonus at the end of our financial year.

Please note, the salary for this position is up to £28,000.

What you'll be doing...

As Social Media Editor you'll be responsible for the scheduling, distribution and crucially, the optimisation of social content - video, pictures and links - with a focus on TikTok, Instagram and Facebook.

You'll grow and manage a large and positively engaged social media audience across multiple platforms for these brands that we will be able to monetise through Branded Content, Ecommerce and Referrals to our websites.

Who are we?

We’re Future PLC. We’re 3000+ colleagues over 250+ brands speaking to 400 million people every month across the globe through websites, events and magazines. We’ve got ambitious plans that build on our growth momentum and unlock new opportunities and we’re looking for talented people who want to be a part of it.

APPLY FOR THE ROLE OF SOCIAL MEDIA EDITOR - GOLF MONTHLY