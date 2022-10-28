Inspired By Fred Couples, Tiger Woods 'May Switch To The Yellow Ball'
Tiger Woods jokes about making yellow ball switch after watching Fred Couples win on the PGA Tour Champions
Tiger Woods was so inspired by his good friend Fred Couples' recent PGA Tour Champions’ victory he joked about switching to a yellow golf ball when he finally returns to golf.
It’s all quiet on when Woods will return to action, but he could make an appearance at his own Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas next month.
While he recovers from his serious leg injuries following his infamous car crash, Woods is still keeping on top of the latest golf – including when close friend Couples shot a blistering 12-under round of 60 to win the PGA Tour Champions’ SAS Championship.
Most of the sports-loving American public were glued to the NFL on that Sunday, including Justin Thomas, who received a phone call from an excited Woods.
“I think [Couples] was on 17 or 18 and Tiger called me,” said Thomas, who was watching the Kansas City Chiefs host the Buffalo Bills in the NFL.
“He’s like, ‘Are you watching this?’ I’m like, ‘Yeah, pretty good game.’ He’s like, ‘No, Freddie’s 11 under and he’s playing 18.'”
Woods’ caddie Joe LaCava also had contact with the 15-time major winner, as he told Couples himself on his SiriusXM show, with LaCava also joking about watching his NFL team, the New York Giants.
What did Joe LaCava's new boss have to say as his old boss stormed to a victory last week? LaCava joins this week's "The Fred Couples Show" to relay the message:Hear the full episode anytime on the SXM App!@fredcouplesgolf | @TigerWoods pic.twitter.com/9hAbxerAFjOctober 28, 2022
“I did follow it on my phone, and I got a little excited because I got a text from my current boss, Tiger, who said, ‘Are you watching?’” said LaCava, who used to be on the bag for Couples.
“I knew exactly what he meant and I said, ‘Yeah, I’m watching the Giants get another victory.’ He said, ‘No, you idiot, I’m talking about Fred.’ I said, ‘I know what you’re talking about.’”
After watching the often-derided yellow ball take just 60 blows to pick up a tournament victory with Couples, Woods joked about making the switch himself.
LaCava added: “He says, ‘I may switch to the yellow ball the way this thing is rolling in the cup.’”
Before Tiger added: “Thank gosh somebody else can beat Y.E. Yang, because I couldn’t.’”
Woods certainly hasn't lost his sense of humour as he continues his recovery, but whether his return features him unleashing the power of the yellow golf ball is another matter.
