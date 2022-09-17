Ines Laklalech Makes History On Ladies European Tour

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

On Saturday, history was made at the Ladies European Tour event, as Ines Laklalech became the first Moroccan, first Arab and first North African woman to win a title on the LET.

After a final round 68, the Moroccan found herself in a share of the lead with three time LET winner, Meghan MacLaren, who had fired a round of 67 to pull alongside Laklalech at the top of the leaderboard.

As the duo headed to a playoff, it was Laklalech who got the better of the Englishwoman, as she secured her first title since earning her 2022 Tour card in December.

A post shared by Ladies European Tour (@letgolf) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

Beginning the final day, it was the Moroccan who started one shot ahead of MacLaren, following a second round of five-under-par 66 in windy conditions. Along with MacLaren, there were also players like Solheim Cup star, Celine Boutier, in contention, with the 28-year-old just two shots back of Laklalech.

As crowds watched on at the Lacoste Ladies Open de France, Laklalech and MacLaren couldn't be separated over the front nine, as both moved to 13-under-par for the tournament and opened up a four shot gap over their nearest rivals.

As the back nine began, it was the Englishwoman who took the advantage as she moved to 15-under-par for the tournament. However, Laklalech held on to her opponent and, coming down the last, neither could pull ahead as we headed to extra holes.

MacLaren was looking for her second LET title of 2022 (Image credit: Getty Images)

In the playoff, Laklalech couldn't be stopped and, despite missing a short putt on the 18th, she tapped-in for an historic title and a moment she won't forget as she becomes the first Arab winner on the LET.

After securing her card back in December, Laklalech had become only the second ever Arab player on the LET, after fellow Moroccan, Maha Haddioui.