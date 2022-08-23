Incredible Experiences Up For Grabs In Golf Foundation Online Auction

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

The Golf Foundation which is celebrating its 70th anniversary in 2022 is hosting an online auction culminating in its "Golf at Goodwood" fundraiser on 1st September.

By taking part in the auction and bidding on one of the amazing experiences up for grabs, you will be helping the Golf Foundation in its mission to introduce more children and young people to golf, creating life-long golfers from all backgrounds.

Check out the Golf Foundation online auction to place your bid to learn how to create perfect Dim Sum for six at Soho House, enjoy seven courses at a world-famous Michelin-starred Indian restaurant Vaasu, or enjoy hospitality for four at the 151st Open Championship at Royal Liverpool.

Perhaps the most thrilling experience to bid on in the auction is for a T67 Top Gun style Air Combat Mission, described in the auction as such –

“Fly Air Combat and Aerobatics with your opponent aircraft - yourself! Your ex-military flying instructor will demonstrate a formation take-off and close formation flying in the T67 Firefly aircraft. Flying close to another aircraft, you fly some aerobatic manoeuvres to acclimatise you to the g-force, and then you will be introduced to tail chasing and air combat against your opponent.”

Also up for grabs are fourballs at world famous courses including Royal Portrush and Gleneagles, further fine dining experiences including a tasting menu for 10 at Launceston Place, and Titleist equipment including a limited edition staff bag and Rafa Cabrera Bello’s winning Vokey wedge set-up from the 2021 Open de Espana.

“We have some brilliant auction prizes which finish live during our Goodwood event on 1st September,” said Vanessa Bell who is Head of Fundraising for the Golf Foundation. “Every donation we receive helps us to continue our work to introduce this great game to more youngsters from all backgrounds. Golf is a sport that instils valuable life skills for kids of all abilities, and with your help, we can make a major difference to a great many more young people. We would like to thank everyone for finding out more about our auction and wish everyone the best of luck in their bidding!”

21 teams have booked their place at Goodwood for the fundraiser on 1st September. Participants will make use of Goodwood’s excellent facilities and take part in innovative playing formats based around the GolfSixes league. For more details visit the Golf Foundation auction page. The online auction will finish during the event but you can follow the action remotely.