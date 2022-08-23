Incredible Experiences Up For Grabs In Golf Foundation Online Auction
From flying high in a combat training aircraft to fine dining for 10, there are some impressive lots in the Golf Foundation Auction. Bid now to help grow the game.
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
- Sign up to Golf Monthly Newsletter Newsletter
Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment.
Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
The Golf Foundation which is celebrating its 70th anniversary in 2022 is hosting an online auction culminating in its "Golf at Goodwood" fundraiser on 1st September.
By taking part in the auction and bidding on one of the amazing experiences up for grabs, you will be helping the Golf Foundation in its mission to introduce more children and young people to golf, creating life-long golfers from all backgrounds.
Check out the Golf Foundation online auction to place your bid to learn how to create perfect Dim Sum for six at Soho House, enjoy seven courses at a world-famous Michelin-starred Indian restaurant Vaasu, or enjoy hospitality for four at the 151st Open Championship at Royal Liverpool.
Perhaps the most thrilling experience to bid on in the auction is for a T67 Top Gun style Air Combat Mission, described in the auction as such –
“Fly Air Combat and Aerobatics with your opponent aircraft - yourself! Your ex-military flying instructor will demonstrate a formation take-off and close formation flying in the T67 Firefly aircraft. Flying close to another aircraft, you fly some aerobatic manoeuvres to acclimatise you to the g-force, and then you will be introduced to tail chasing and air combat against your opponent.”
Also up for grabs are fourballs at world famous courses including Royal Portrush and Gleneagles, further fine dining experiences including a tasting menu for 10 at Launceston Place, and Titleist equipment including a limited edition staff bag and Rafa Cabrera Bello’s winning Vokey wedge set-up from the 2021 Open de Espana.
“We have some brilliant auction prizes which finish live during our Goodwood event on 1st September,” said Vanessa Bell who is Head of Fundraising for the Golf Foundation. “Every donation we receive helps us to continue our work to introduce this great game to more youngsters from all backgrounds. Golf is a sport that instils valuable life skills for kids of all abilities, and with your help, we can make a major difference to a great many more young people. We would like to thank everyone for finding out more about our auction and wish everyone the best of luck in their bidding!”
21 teams have booked their place at Goodwood for the fundraiser on 1st September. Participants will make use of Goodwood’s excellent facilities and take part in innovative playing formats based around the GolfSixes league. For more details visit the Golf Foundation auction page. The online auction will finish during the event but you can follow the action remotely.
Fergus is a golf obsessive and 1-handicapper. Growing up in the North East of Scotland, golf runs through his veins and it was concentrated by his time at St Andrews university studying history. He went on to earn a post graduate diploma from the London School of Journalism. Fergus has worked for Golf Monthly since 2004 and has written two books on the game; "Great Golf Debates" together with Jezz Ellwood of Golf Monthly and "The Ultimate Golf Book" together with Neil Tappin (also of Golf Monthly)... Fergus once shanked a ball from just over Granny Clark's Wynd on the 18th of the Old Course that struck the St Andrews Golf Club and rebounded into the Valley of Sin, from where he saved par. Who says there's no golfing god?
-
-
'The Greatest Shot I Saw' - Billy Foster On The Magic Of Seve Ballesteros
The greatest shot I saw - The legendary caddie recalls carrying the clubs for the charismatic spaniard, as well as that famous finish at the European Masters in 1993
By Alex Narey • Published
-
Best Golf Boots 2022
We look at the best golf boots for both Men and Women that are available on the market
By Katie Dawkins • Published