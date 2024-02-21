'I’m Definitely Past The Halfway Point' - Why Golf's Youngest-Ever World No.1 Believes She Is On The Back-Nine Of Her Time In Pro Golf At Just 26
Lydia Ko said she would retire at 30 as a teenager - now, she isn't putting a definitive date on her exit from the sport
It seems remarkable that an elite sport star is even considering retiring at the age of 26 - save for all those gymnasts out there - especially with a couple of Major championships in the trophy cabinet and 27 wins on either the LPGA or Ladies European Tour. Yet, Lydia Ko is a pretty remarkable person.
Not long after turning pro as a 16-year-old in 2013, Ko became the youngest golfer - male or female - ever to become World No.1, aged 17 years, nine months, and nine days. As a result, she is destined to be known as one of the best ever to do it whenever she does choose to put her clubs in the garage for good.
At the time of her meteoric rise to the summit of women's golf, Ko mentioned she had designs on retiring at 30. However, with her 27th birthday less than two months away, she could be reconsidering. Mind you, she may also opt to call time even earlier.
Speaking to Golf.com's 'SubPar' podcast from her home this week, Ko was discussing the subject of retirement and whether her mind had changed at all from that point nine years ago.
Asked by 'SubPar' co-host Drew Stoltz if she had ambitions to play for 20 more years, Ko replied: “To be honest, no. I think when I was younger, I said I want to retire when I’m 30, and now that I’m inching closer to 30, I’m like, four years is still a long time from now.
"I’m honestly taking it by the day and taking it by the week. When that happens, you’re almost, like, in the middle of the year and then you’re done with the majors and all that. So I don’t really have a certain, I think, date when I want to retire."
Off the back of her first win of 2024 at the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions and a near miss at the recent Drive On Championship, the New Zealander is opting to take this week off while her rivals battle it out at the Honda LPGA Thailand.
As for the remainder of the year, Ko - who also won the inaugural Grant Thornton Invitational with Jason Day just before Christmas - is looking forward to having a crack at the three Majors she has come so close to lifting but is yet to manage.
Beyond that, the South Korean-born player is simply going to take it one tournament at a time.
Continuing to chat about retirement, Ko said: “For every single player, I think that until that moment comes, you really don’t know. Like, I could say 30, or, like, 28, but who knows, I could play until like 35.
"That’s the beauty of golf, is that as long as we’re healthy and fit, we can really do this for a long time and age is maybe not as relevant as in sports like swimming or other sports.
"I don’t really know when [I'll retire], but I do feel like I’m definitely past the halfway point in my career.”
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
Jonny Leighfield is our Staff Writer, joining Golf Monthly just in time for the 2023 Solheim Cup and Ryder Cup. He graduated from the University of Brighton with a degree in Sport Journalism in 2017 and has since spent almost five years as the sole sports reporter at his local newspaper. The self-proclaimed ‘worst golfer in the office’ still enjoys playing as much as he can and is hoping to reach his Handicap goal of 18 at some stage. He attended both the 150th and 151st Opens and is keen to make it an annual pilgrimage.
-
-
LIV Golf's Joaquin Niemann Among Three Players To Accept Special Invite To The Masters
Joaquin Niemann will tee it up at Augusta National, along with Thorbjorn Olesen and Ryo Hisatsune
By Mike Hall Published
-
Yasir Al-Rumayyan In Pro-Am Field At PGA Tour-Sanctioned Event
The PIF and LIV Golf chairman is playing in Morocco alongside Indian pro, Arjun Atwal
By Mike Hall Published
-
Honda LPGA Thailand Prize Money Payout 2024
Lilia Vu defends her title as some of the world’s best players compete at the first of three successive LPGA Tour events in the Far East
By Mike Hall Published
-
'It's Just Unreal' - Major Champion Powers Away From Charley Hull And Co. To Claim Wire-To-Wire Victory In $5 Million LET Event
Patty Tavatanakit won the Aramco Saudi Ladies International by seven shots and scooped the lion's share of the largest LET prize purse on offer in 2024
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
Charley Hull Overcomes Hotel Room Flood To Pile Pressure On Patty Tavatanakit In $5 Million LET Event
Patty Tavatanakit leads the Aramco Saudi Ladies International by a comfortable margin heading into the final round, but a sleep-deprived Charley Hull is hot on her heels after a great Saturday
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
Ladies European Tour Star Amy Boulden Launches OnlyFans
Amy Boulden has partnered with the platform for the 2024 season and will share exclusive behind-the-scenes insights into life as a pro
By Ben Fleming Published
-
Aramco Saudi Ladies International Prize Money Payout 2024
Some of the world's best players, including Lexi Thompson, compete for an eye-catching purse at Riyadh Golf Club
By Mike Hall Published
-
Augusta National Women’s Amateur Field 2024
Some of the best amateur players in the world will take part in the fifth edition of the prestigious tournament
By Mike Hall Published
-
Jessica Korda Announces Birth Of First Child In Social Media Post
The six-time LPGA Tour winner has announced the arrival of her first child, a son named Greyson
By Mike Hall Published
-
Who Is The Best Female Golfer Right Now?
It's early on in the LPGA season, but players are already making a move on the world ranking list
By Alison Root Published