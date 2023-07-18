'If You Win It You Can Call It Whatever The Hell You Want' - Collin Morikawa on Open/British Open debate
Is it The Open or the British Open? Former winner of the Claret Jug, Collin Morikawa, has his say
Former Open champion Collin Morikawa has weighed in on the great ‘What should you call The Open’ debate, saying when you’ve won golf’s oldest Major Championship, you can “Call it whatever the hell you like”.
It’s a topic that comes up every year: Is it The Open or the British Open? The American was in good spirits as he answered the question, although his answer may have Brits shaking their heads in disgust.
“I think people understand whether you say British Open or The Open,” said the 2021 champion. “At the end of the day if you win it you can call it whatever the hell you want.”
Players and golf fans from across the pond typically call the tournament that sees the winner awarded with the Claret Jug, the British Open.
The Open to the majority of Americans would be the US Open, hence why they have a tendency to call it the British Open, or just the British, whereas most Brits insist that it should always be referred to as The Open.
“I definitely called it the British Open the year I won and then people gave me hate for it, so then I called it The Open last year, but I played better when I called it the British Open, so I might call it the British Open,” Morikawa joked.
“But obviously British pertains to certain parts of Europe, but I guess… I'm not too good with this whole geography, world stuff.”
In other words, and despite loving all the great traditions around this historic Championship, he’s more worried about how he plays this week.
The 26-year-old skipped last week’s Scottish Open, and instead enjoyed a day at Wimbledon, as well as practice rounds with his close team at Walton Heath, West Lancs and Royal Birkdale.
“I just haven't played well the past two years, I was like screw it,” he said of bypassing the Scottish. “Why not get some extra prep, come out here early, get ready, get adjusted.
“So we played some great golf courses. I was able to play Walton Heath where they're having the Women's Open or the British… whatever it's called! So that was a lot of fun.”
Morikawa has been paired with fellow American, Max Homa, and England's Tyrrell Hatton for the opening two rounds, and he can’t wait to get going.
“This might be one of my favourite pairings I've ever had,” he said. “Max obviously because I've gotten very close with him. I call him a really, really good friend and he's obviously a lot of fun to play with.”
Speaking to Golf Monthly earlier this year at the 2023 adidas golf Global Launch in Los Angeles, Morikawa revealed Hatton was one of the funniest players to golf with – and he’s looking forward to spending two days with the Englishman.
“When people ask me who I like to play with I say his name because it's entertaining. It's enjoyable. But it's no hate against you,” he said. “He doesn't disrupt you. He doesn't slow you down. We're fast players.
“His caddie, Mick [Donaghy], is also incredible. It truly is one of the best pairings I could ask for. I enjoy it. He's a lot of fun. He's never really that negative. He'll talk to you at any point, even if he is mad. We've seen a lot of those moments.
“But he is a really good guy. He does have a good time, but he's very professional in a sense of like respecting his other playing partners for sure.”
