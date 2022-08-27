'I Wouldn't Be Surprised If That Changes' - Rahm Reacts To New PGA Tour Rules

Jon Rahm stated that the new PGA Tour 20-event rule is 'a bit of an ask' for the Europeans looking to qualify for the Ryder Cup

It's been an eventful week in the professional golf world, with PGA Tour Commissioner, Jay Monahan, announcing wholesale changes to combat the ongoing and future threat posed by the Saudi-backed LIV Golf Series.

Within those changes, Monahan stated that: “Our top players are firmly behind the Tour, helping us deliver an unmatched product to our fans, who will be all but guaranteed to see the best players competing against each other in 20 events or more throughout the season." However, that comment doesn't seem to have made it to Jon Rahm, with the former World No.1 slightly confused when asked about the changes following his round on Friday.

Rahm is one of the most recognisable faces on the PGA Tour and, after a superb 63 on Friday at the Tour Championship, he was obviously in a pleasant mood as he faced the media. After a string of questions, the Spaniard was then asked about the PGA Tour's 'top players' featuring in 20 events, a question which caused Rahm to say "I wouldn't be surprised if that changes."

The issue stems from the fact that next year will see the Ryder Cup feature amongst the schedule. If a European wants to make it on to the team, they must feature in at least four DP World Tour events. It's worth noting that Rahm has supported a number of tournaments on the DP World Tour, especially those in Spain.

Asked about whether playing in the 20 events is "asking more of the European guys considering you have to play four (DP World Tour events) for the Ryder Cup?" Rahm simply stated: "If we have to play all those 20, then yeah, a 100 percent. I wouldn’t be surprised if that changes, because that puts me in a difficult position having to play.

"If I don’t play — if I go play in Europe in the fall like I’m going to — I have to play from January until August 20 times. I think this is my 17th from January, and I don’t think I could add any more. So yeah, especially with Ryder Cup and having to play four in Europe, yeah, I think it’s a bit of an ask, and I wouldn’t be surprised if they revise a bit of a rule or make an exception for some players."

Rahm was Europe's best player at Whistling Straits, picking up 3.5 points in 5 matches

Rahm's comments, which were posted on Twitter by multiple pages, was followed up by one LIV golfer who has a long history with the Ryder Cup. In 2021, Lee Westwood made a record-equalling 11th Ryder Cup appearance at Whistling Straits, but the now LIV golfer couldn't help but make a jab at the comments made by his European teammate.

Tweeting: “I’m sure this will be covered in the ‘strategic alliance ‘ Jon,” it was a clear reference to the relationship between the PGA Tour and the DP World Tour, which has been one of the big talking points during the LIV Golf saga of the past year.

