'I Wouldn’t Be Doing A Henrik' - Donald On Potential Ryder Cup Captaincy
The Englishman has assured fans that he will see through the Ryder Cup captaincy if he were to get the job
Luke Donald has vowed that he wouldn't do "a Henrik" and leave for LIV Golf if he were to be named Europe's next Ryder Cup captain.
The Englishman is set to be announced as the new skipper for Rome as soon as early next week, according to reports.
“There’s nothing official to report,” Donald told Golfweek (opens in new tab) on the day that reports emerged. “I have been in talks with Guy [Kinnings, Ryder Cup director] at the European Tour. And that’s all I know right now. I know I have a very good chance, Thomas Bjorn and a couple other guys are under consideration.”
“If I got this captaincy I would live up to my word and see it through. Let me put it that way. I wouldn’t be doing a Henrik.”
The former World No.1 says he's "surprised" that Stenson put his name forward despite wanting to join LIV Golf, which he now has. The Swede said ahead of his LIV debut that he "made every arrangement possible" to play LIV and fulfil his duties as Ryder Cup captain before being "removed."
“I was surprised that he would put his name forward if his plan was to go to LIV, which, you know, the rumors, and I hate to talk about rumors, but rumors are that he’d been in contact with the rival tours, whatever they were, and he was very interested," Donald said on Stenson.
"And I think everyone knew that, the European Tour knew that. They obviously took his word that he wasn’t going to do it. We all have to sign a clause or contract saying that we won’t have anything to do with [LIV].
“I’m disappointed I guess that he would put his name forward and then go to LIV. I understand certain guys going to LIV, in certain situations in their careers and stuff, that makes sense. But obviously something big to give up.”
The Englishman also revealed that he was approached by LIV to work on the broadcast, which he politely declined.
“Turned that down pretty quickly,” he said. “A little bit of a slight on my game. I know I haven’t played that great, but thanks but no thanks.”
An announcement could be coming early next week, with the four-time Ryder Cup winner and two-time vice captain touted to get the job ahead of Thomas Bjorn, Paul Lawrie and Robert Karlsson.
