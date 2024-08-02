'I Was Terrible' - 85-year-old Hall Of Famer Unimpressed Despite Shooting Her Age Again At Senior Major
JoAnne Carner shot her age again for the seventh time at the US Senior Women's Open, but was far from impressed with her efforts
For veteran golfers, shooting their age is a target, but not if you're JoAnne Carner who despite matching her 85 years in shots at the US Senior Women's Open was far from satisfied.
Just teeing it up at a senior Major as an 85-year-old would be enough for some, but golfers such as Hall of Famer Carner are a different breed - and never satisfied.
Carding her 14-over round at Fox Chapel Golf Club in Pittsburgh did not leave her bottom of the leaderboard, with six players below her, and shooting her age was no consolation either.
Carner, who with eight United States Golf Association (USGA) titles holds the most by any female player, was not satisfied with just shooting her age in Pittsburgh as she reacted to her round like most ultra competitive pros would.
"No, it was terrible," Carner responded when asked if she was happy to shoot her age. "I played really bad on the back. I didn't putt well.
"Then I lost my swing temporarily. I hit a couple shots that I thought were good, but not having played the course but one time, I ended up in trouble, in one of those bunkers, and you just have to hit it out."
It's the seventh time that the veteran, known as 'Big Mama', managed to shoot her age at the US Senior Women's Open - which in itself is some achievement.
One of the big characters on the senior circuit, Carner joked about this possibly being the last US Senior Women's Open for her as she struggles with the length of the course.
"Well, this will do me in, this one," she joked. "When you start to lose distance, you have to go - well, I got into real bad swing habits. I've had to work extra hard to even get close to hitting it. It's just too much work for me now."
And despite playing alongside so many other famous faces from the LPGA Tour, Carner said there was not too much chat going on due to how tough it was out on the course.
"Well, most of us are too tired," she admitted. "At least I am. I go back and cool down, take a shower and sit and have a nice cocktail."
Japan's Kaori Yamamoto led the way after the first round, with one of the youngest women in the field at 50 shooting a four-under round of 67 to lead by a shot from Christa Johnson and Lisa Grimes.
Leta Lindley was a further shot back after shooting 69, while Mikino Kubo and Corina Kelepouris followed after their 70s to make it just six players going under par in the opening round.
Annika Sorenstam opened up with a level-par round of 71 with Juli Inkster a shot worse off and defending champion Trish Johnson from England way back after a four-over 75.
