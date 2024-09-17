'I Want To Prove That I'm Still A Great Player' - LIV Golfer Cameron Smith Sets Sights On More Major Titles
The 2022 Open champion has told Golf Monthly he still has plenty to prove in the game, and more success in the Majors is one of the ways he can achieve it
When Cameron Smith signed for LIV Golf in August 2022 it was one of the biggest statements the start-up had made to that point.
After all, the announcement came barely a month after the Australian had seen off the challenges of Cameron Young and crowd favorite Rory McIlroy to win the 150th Open at St Andrews, while earlier in the season he had won the PGA Tour’s flagship event The Players Championship and finished T3 at the Masters.
At the time, Smith was also ranked second in the world and one of the hottest properties in the game, so his move justifiably drummed home the point that LIV Golf meant business.
Smith has picked up three wins on the circuit since that move, reaffirming his reputation as one of the best golfers of his generation, even if his world ranking no longer reflects that, with the circuit ineligible for the points.
Despite his generally fine form since making the leap Smith feels he still has plenty to prove. In an exclusive interview with Golf Monthly, he revealed that collecting more Major titles is one of his big ambitions.
He said: “I want to prove that I'm still a great player and that I can win all the big tournaments and the Majors.”
So far, two players have won Majors since joining LIV Golf – Brooks Koepka at the 2023 PGA Championship and Bryson DeChambeau at this year’s US Open, and that’s a trend he hopes will continue.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
“It was nice to see Brooks take one for the team at last year's PGA and get that first Major for a LIV player. Bryson continued that as well,” he said. “Hopefully we can get into a routine here where we can all knock off a few more Majors in the future.”
Thanks to Smith’s Open win, the 31-year-old is eligible for the event until he turns 60, while he has exemptions into the other three Majors for the next three years, and he has his eye on making some of those chances count to rubber-stamp his status as one of the game's top players.
He added: “I’ve got many chances now to prove that I’m still a top-level player and that I’m excited for the opportunities ahead of me.”
Smith is particularly confident of adding a Masters title to his Open win. As well as his performance in 2022 at Augusta National, he has four other top-10 finishes at the Major, including T6 this year, and he explained those close calls have giving him confidence he can get over the line.
“Being that close a number of times is encouraging,” he said. “Hopefully one of these days I'll be able to get one of those.
“I think a lot of players feel the desire to win the Majors, I think the competition is strong. Once you’ve had a sniff at it once, you really want it again. I think if I could get a second Major, it would be Augusta. I just love that place so much.”
Still, Smith isn’t fussy, and admitted that he would gladly take victory in any of the four showpiece events. He said: “To be honest with you, they’re all such great events and they have amazing history, so I would take any one of them.”
Smith's next appearance will seen him lead Ripper GC in the LIV Golf Team Championship, which begins on 20 September at Maridoe Golf Club in Dallas.
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
- Garrett JohnstonContributor
-
-
Spanish Golf Resort Of The Year Completes Three-Course Renovation Project
La Cala Resort near Malaga has finished a five-year project to upgrade its three Campo courses ahead of upcoming renovation work on its accommodation
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
Want To Stand Out? Pins & Aces Is The Brand For You And You Can Now Get 20% Off Sitewide
With this exclusive 20% off code on Pins & Aces products, you'll certainly stand out on the course!
By Matt Cradock Published
-
'It's Kind Of Nice To Be Able To Come Out To An Event And Wear Something That No One Else Is Wearing' - Jason Day Exclusive On His Malbon Golf Apparel That Got The Golf World Talking In 2024
The Australian has spoken about his clothing deal with the company known for its unconventional styles
By Mike Hall Published
-
How All 10 Of LIV’s New Players Fared In 2024
A whole heap of new full-time players teed it up in the LIV Golf League throughout 2024, with some enjoying a better season than others...
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
DP World Tour Rejects LIV Golf Offer To Pay Outstanding Player Fines
Bob Harig of Sports Illustrated has reported that officials from the circuits met in August, but LIV Golf's proposal was rejected by the DP World Tour
By Mike Hall Published
-
LIV Golf Team Championship Prize Money Payout 2024
The LIV Golf season finale takes place at Maridoe Golf Club in Dallas as the 13 teams compete for the top prize from a $50m purse
By Mike Hall Published
-
What Should LIV Golf Do With Anthony Kim?
Anthony Kim's first season in the LIV Golf League is up - so what should happen next with him?
By Elliott Heath Published
-
Which LIV Golfers Were Relegated From The League?
In a thrilling final day at Bolingbrook Golf Club, a number of players were relegated from the LIV Golf League
By Matt Cradock Published
-
Jon Rahm Edges Joaquin Niemann For $18m LIV Golf First Prize, As Sergio Garcia Scoops $4 Million Bonus
Not only did Rahm scoop the first prize in Chicago, but the Spaniard secured the $18 million individual standings in his debut season on the LIV Golf League
By Matt Cradock Published
-
LIV Golf Chicago Sets New US Attendance Record
Over 15,000 fans attended Bolingbrook Golf Club on Saturday in the final regular event of the LIV Golf season
By Mike Hall Published