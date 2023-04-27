'I Love Golf' - Natalie Gulbis Back In LPGA Action In California

Team USA Solheim Cup assistant captain Natalie Gulbis says her pure love for playing professional golf is the reason behind her return to LPGA action this week at the inaugural JM Eagle LA Championship presented by Plastpro.

A resident of nearby Newport Beach in California, Gulbis tees it up at Wilshire Country Club for her first LPGA event in nine months.

Gulbis retired from playing on the LPGA tour full-time back in 2020 after 19 years on the circuit.

One of the more recognisable women’s players on tour, Gulbis played in three Solheim Cups and won the 2017 Evian Masters during her long stretch on the LPGA circuit.

The 40-year-old has also had success away from the course, but is now returning to competitive action in the new JM Eagle Championship – which has a boosted prize pot of $3 million.

“Playing near my home in Newport Beach, I am beyond excited to have the opportunity to play in the inaugural JM Eagle LA Championship presented by Plastpro at Wilshire Country Club,” said Gulbis.

“It’s extraordinary what JM Eagle and Plastpro are doing with this inaugural championship in elevating the tournament purse to $3 million and channeling a passion for empowering women athletes – that’s everything that I want for women’s golf.

“I’m honored to have the opportunity to tee-it-up against the best athletes in the world.”

And Gulbis says the reason for returning to the heat of battle with her fellow pros is her sheer love for the LPGA – with competitive golf producing emotions that are hard to replicate.

“I love golf, I love the LPGA,” said Gulbis. “It’s not secret that when I joined the tour in 2001 that I wouldn’t continue to play or request an invite if I didn’t absolutely love the game and love the tour.

“It’s one of those things that there’s just nothing I can compare to it in my life - and I’ve had a lot of incredible things that I’ve gotten to do away from the golf course and opportunities, but nothing gets me that anxious, excitement, frustration the way that playing professional golf does.”