‘I Hope It Isn’t My Last’ – Poulter On BMW PGA Championship Future

Ian Poulter had a strong final round in the BMW PGA Championship with a five under 67 to finish tied for 32nd at Wentworth following a controversial week in which he and the presence of other LIV Golf players had been met with disapproval from some players.



What Is LIV Golf?

However, following the tournament, Poulter stated his desire to continue on the DP World Tour - and in future BMW PGA Championships. Posting on Instagram, he said: “Not sure if this was my last ever PGA at Wentworth but if it was at least we signed off with a 67. To everyone that followed me this week, you guys were absolutely class. I love playing in front of you all and signing for so many kids after every round. Time will tell, I hope it isn’t my last but it won’t be my choice.”

A legal hearing is due to take place next February to determine the DP World Tour fates of the LIV Golf players. However, as far as Poulter is concerned, he’s earned the right to continue. He said: “I left in 2004 to play full time on the @pgatour and have played in the states for 19 straight years. Coming back to play in Europe every year to make sure I play my minimum numbers. Long before any strategic alliance was ever in place. It’s only been in place for a year. I don’t see the difference.”

Poulter was one of 17 LIV Golf players to take advantage of an exemption category to tee it up at Wentworth. However, the likes of Billy Horschel and Jon Rahm suggested they were only appearing so they could claim Official Golf World Ranking points. After his opening round, Poulter also hit out at what he described as petty comments over LIV Golf. He said: “We can always play this game of he said, she said, and petty comments. It's just easier if I don't say anything.”

Whether Poulter will be able to compete in next year's tournament is unclear, but with OWGR points, featuring on the Race To Dubai and Ryder Cup points on offer this year, he can at least take satisfaction from his appearance, whether or not it proves to be his BMW PGA Championship swansong.