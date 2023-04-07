'I Don't Feel Welcomed' - Legendary Augusta Caddie On Masters Snub

Legendary Augusta National caddie Carl Jackson insists he won't return to the iconic Georgia venue after being made to feel unwelcome.

Jackson, 76, was first hired by Augusta when he was 14 and went on to caddie for Ben Crenshaw's two Masters wins in 1984 and 1995. He was back on Crenshaw's bag for this year's par-3 tournament but, as reported by the Augusta Chronicle (opens in new tab), wasn't granted a credential for the first men's Major of the year.

Instead, the veteran of 54 Masters tournaments had to rely on a ticket obtained by Crenshaw to gain access.

"I don’t feel welcomed here," Jackson said. "It feels like they want me to go, so that’s what I’ll do. You know, they can’t take my memories. It’s in my blood. The history, it’s in my blood."

Crenshaw, who first featured in The Masters as an amateur in 1972, played in the tournament 44 times, making his last appearance in 2015.

"We’ve experienced it all. We had great triumphs and our share of disasters, but we walked every step together," Crenshaw said of Jackson. "This man right here isn’t just my caddie. He made me learn."

The 87th edition of The Masters was one of the most highly anticipated in recent memory, as the two sides of the divide in the men's game came together for the first time since summer 2022.

Augusta National chairman Fred Ridley didn't extend LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman an invite due to the ongoing fallout from the inception of the Saudi-funded breakaway league.

"The primary issue and the driver there is that I want the focus this week to be on the Masters competition, on the great players that are participating, the greatest players in the world," Ridley said.

Norman described the snub as "petty" but admitted he'll still be watching.

“Funnily enough, I haven’t been invited,” the Australian told Telegraph Sport. (opens in new tab). “As a major winner I always was before, but they only sent me a grounds pass last year and nothing, zilch, this time around. I’m disappointed because it’s so petty but of course I’ll still be watching."

Norman also said the LIV contingent in the field would storm the final green is one of them won the Green Jacket.