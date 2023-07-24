'Hurting, Gutted, Dejected' - Tommy Fleetwood Reacts To Open Championship Performance

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Going into the weekend, Tommy Fleetwood stood a good chance of contesting for the Claret Jug, with the Englishman five shots back of eventual winner, Brian Harman.

However, following a level-par round on Saturday, which included just one birdie and one bogey, he would need a wonder round on Sunday. Fleetwood, though, struggled yet again on the greens, with his round being summed up on the 17th when he took a triple bogey six.

A huge fan favourite, Fleetwood was consoled by his caddie, Ian Finnis on the 18th green, a hole he in fact birdied, with the onlooking spectators still cheering on the Englishman as he walked off the final green.

Following his round, Fleetwood posted a tweet at 10.30pm, with the 32-year-old stating: "Hurting, gutted, dejected. All I can say right now is thank you to everyone for the support & love and for making some of the most amazing memories chasing a dream in front of you. Congrats Brian. You were outstanding and so deserving of this win! We’ll be back. See you at work."

To be fair, in rainy conditions, Fleetwood came out of the blocks well on the final day, with four pars being followed by a lengthy birdie putt that gave the crowds hope, especially as it was the club that had let the Englishman down on Saturday.

However, as the round wore on, the putter cooled off, with that being none more on show than at the par 4 14th when his birdie putt from six-foot drifted by. A par at the next followed, but a triple bogey at the 17th, which involved two fat chips, all but summed up his day.

Despite the round, Fleetwood was his usual self as he interacted with his fans after. Along with the spectators, the Englishman was also pictured with Tron Carter from No Laying Up, who had made the journey over to Royal Liverpool to watch Fleetwood in action.