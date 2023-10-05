How To Watch Sanderson Farms Championship Live Stream: Schedule & Tee Times

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

How To Watch A Sanderson Farms Championship Live Stream 2023

The Sanderson Farms Championship is the second event in the inaugural FedExCup Fall Series. It has a history of producing first-time winners on the PGA Tour. Will we see back-to-back maiden victories after Sahith Theegala won the first of the Fall Series tournament?

To ensure you miss none of the action, below are all the streaming and broadcast details on how to watch a Sanderson Farms Championship live stream from wherever you are, as well as today's tee time information.

Ludvig Åberg, who was part of the of the victorious European Ryder Cup team, will be playing. (His Ryder Cup teammate Nicolai Højgaard had also been due to play, but withdrew on Sunday.) Åberg is the first man to play in the Ryder Cup who had not played in a Major. The next Major is The Masters, and the winner of the Sanderson Farms Championship gets invited to play in The Masters.

It will be Åberg’s eighth PGA Tour start since turning pro and he lies 136th in the FedEx Cup rankings. The top 50 in the FedExCup are already locked in, but those who finish 51th to 60th earn places in the Signature Events the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am and Genesis Invitational.

Mackenzie Hughes is currently 51st in the FedExCup and he is this week’s defending champion having overcome Sepp Straka on the second playoff hole last year. The tournament has been played annually since 1968 but only one man, Dwight Nevil in 1974, has successfully defended the title. Six of the past nine winners at the Sanderson Farms Championship had not previously won on the PGA Tour.

This is the 10th time the tournament has been held at the Country Club of Jackson. The layout provides plenty of birdie opportunities, and the highest winning score is 16 under.

If you're looking to watch a Sanderson Farms Championship live stream, the article below will tell you how to view the latest PGA Tour tournament.

How To Watch a Sanderson Farms Championship: Live Stream From The US

All times ET

Thursday, October 5: 4pm-7pm (Golf Channel)

Friday, October 6: 4pm-7pm (Golf Channel)

Saturday, October 7: 4pm-7pm (Golf Channel)

Sunday, October 8: 4pm-7pm (Golf Channel)

NBC's Golf Channel will televise the action from the Sanderson Farms Championship. If you already have the Golf Channel as part of your cable TV package, then you're all set.

No cable? No problem. Try a cord-cutting TV service such as fuboTV ($74.99), AT&T TV Now ($80/m) or Sling ($51/m) to watch the Golf Channel. There are no long contracts with these services. You can try them and cancel whenever you've had enough. FuboTV has a 7-day free trial.

For Sling you'll need the Sling Blue package plus the Sports Extra add-on which usually has a very reasonable introductory price for your first month. Again, just cancel when you're done.

The most complete and the cheapest streamed choice, though, has got to be ESPN+. It's $9.99 per month (again, no contract) and has full coverage of every PGA Tour session. You can watch the main feed or stay with individual holes and marquee groups instead.

Watch every session on ESPN Plus

Watch Sanderson Farms Championship live stream on ESPN Plus ($9.99/m)

Less than $10 per month buys you every single minute of PGA Tour golf this season. Watch the main tournament feed or stay locked on featured course holes or high profile groups. The decision is yours. ESPN Plus also includes action from MLB, NFL, UFC and soccer from all over the world too.

How To Watch A Sanderson Farms Championship Live Stream From Outside Your Country

There are loads of easy ways to watch golf in 2023 including in the US, UK and almost anywhere else but geo-blocking means you won't be able to tune into your regular streaming service if you're away from home. Fortunately, VPNs allow you to tune in from abroad and let you watch the same legal, high-quality golf live stream you would at home.

ExpressVPN is one of the best out there. It's easy to use, boasts strong security features, is very easy to setup and is compatible with most major streaming devices, including the Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation.

Best of all, ExpressVPN comes with a 30-day money back guarantee. This is the #1 rated VPN in the world right now. You can try it out for a month for free or sign up for an annual plan and get three months absolutely free.

Watch golf live anywhere in the world: ExpressVPN

Set your location and tune into your regular stream while you're abroad. It's the No.1 trusted VPN on the market. The yearly pass saves 49% and 3 months free – working out at just £5.35/$6.67 per month. Try out the 30 Day Risk-Free Money-Back Guarantee.

How To Watch Sanderson Farms Championship: Live Stream From The UK

All times BST

Thursday, October 5: 9pm-12am (Sky Sports Golf)

Friday, October 6: 9pm-12am (Sky Sports Golf)

Saturday, October 7: 9pm-12am (Sky Sports Golf)

Sunday, October 8: 9pm-12am (Sky Sports Golf)

In the UK, Sky Sports should be your first port of call as Sky Sports Golf will televise action from the event. At the moment Sky has some great deals on Sky Sports for those looking to upgrade and those looking sign up to Sky for the first time.

You can get all eight Sky SportsChannels in HD for just £22 a month which not only includes all the golf action, but you can also watch football, cricket, Formula 1, NFL and a whole host of other sporting events.

How to Watch Sanderson Farms Championship: Live Stream From Australia

All times AEST

Friday, October 6 (Round 1): 3am-5am & 7am-10am Kayo Sports (Fox Sports)

Saturday, October 7 (Round 2): 10.30pm(Fri)-5am & 7am-10am Kayo Sports (Fox Sports)

Sunday, October 8 (Round 3): 7am-10am Kayo Sports (Fox Sports)

Monday, October 9 (Round 4): 7am-10am Kayo Sports (Fox Sports)

The PGA Tour coverage in Australia obviously means getting something great to watch late at night and early in the morning. As ever in Australia, the most comprehensive golf coverage is offered by Kayo Sports where you can check out Fox Sports, which broadcasts the PGA Tour coverage. Not only can you watch the action from California here, it has all the PGA Tour, DP World Tour events and the Majors. It also has events on the LPGA as well.

It also offers access to over 50 sports live and on-demand, with some its big name channels including Fox Sports, ESPN, and beIN Sports.

It's also good value at either $25 for Kayo One, $30 for Kayo Basic or $35 for Kayo Premium. Basic lets you stream sport on two devices at once, while Premium allows you to watch on up to three screens simultaneously, so it represents great value if your household has different sporting tastes or you're splitting the cost of the subscription. There's even a free 7-day trial.

As ever, Aussies out of the country can access their favorite streaming service, just as they would at home, if they use a VPN to watch their PGA Tour live stream of choice.

Sanderson Farms Championship tee times and groups: Round 1

Selected groups and tee times (PDT/EDT/BST/AEST):

5.44am/8.44am/1.44pm/10.44pm K.H. Lee, Tom Hoge, Kevin Kisner

K.H. Lee, Tom Hoge, Kevin Kisner 5.55am/8.55am/1.55pm/10.55pm Emiliano Grillo, Ryan Brehm, Garrick Higgo

Emiliano Grillo, Ryan Brehm, Garrick Higgo 5.55am/8.55am/1.55pm/10.55pm Mackenzie Hughes, Cameron Champ, Scott Stallings

Mackenzie Hughes, Cameron Champ, Scott Stallings 10.28am/1.28pm/6.28pm/3.28am(Fri) Luke List, Lucas Herbert, Jim Herman

Luke List, Lucas Herbert, Jim Herman 10.39am/1/39pm/6.39pm/3.39am(Fri) Lee Hodges, Davis Riley, Chad Ramey

Lee Hodges, Davis Riley, Chad Ramey 10.50am/1.50pm/6.50pm/3.50am(Fri) Akshay Bhatia, Adam Svensson, Ludvig Åberg

