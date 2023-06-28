How To Get Tickets For The AIG Women's Open
The AIG Women's Open is the UK's showcase event. Combining fantastic golf and a new-look festival village, the 2023 edition is expected to be the best one yet
AIG Women's Open - 10-13 August
The AIG Women’s Open is a brilliant event to spectate. Included in your
ticket price is up close and personal access to watching the world’s
best women play golf, along with live entertainment on the main stage.
There’s also a Festival Village with delicious food and drink, plus
interactive games and activities, making this a fantastic fun family day
out.
Tickets start at just £20 for adults. As a bonus this year, Saturday’s
ticket price includes a full day of golf action plus entry to see
world-renowned female pop chart sensation Ellie Gouding on stage for a
live performance. At £55 a ticket that’s cheaper than you’d pay to see
her in concert!
A number of other offers are also available, including a £10 discount
when booking a weekend bundle and a saving of £40 when booking the new
five-day ticket offering. Mastercard holders are also eligible to
receive £5 off their transaction when booking with a valid Mastercard on
checkout.
To encourage children and youngsters to attend the AIG Women’s Open, The
R&A is once again promoting the successful ‘Kids go Free’ programme on
Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Sunday. This allows children
under-16-years-old free entry to the Championship when accompanied by a
paying adult. Half-price youth tickets are also available on those days
for 16-24-year-olds. Junior and youth tickets for Saturday's golf action
and Ellie Goulding concert are £20 and £40 respectively.
To purchase tickets visit www.aigwomensopen.com
Carly Frost is one of the golf industry’s best-known female writers, having worked for golf magazines for over 20 years. As a consistent three-handicapper who plays competitive club golf at Parkstone and the Isle of Purbeck courses in Dorset every week, Carly is well-versed in what lady golfers love. Her passion for golf and skill at writing combine to give her an unbeatable insight into the ladies game.
Carly’s role at Golf Monthly is to help deliver thorough and accurate ladies equipment reviews, buying advice and comparisons to help you find exactly what you are looking for. So whether it’s the latest driver, set of irons, golf ball, pair of shoes or even an outfit, Carly will help you decide what to buy.
Over the years Carly has been fortunate to play some of the greatest courses in the world. Her view ‘from the ladies tee’ is invaluable. She ranks Sea Island, Georgia, USA, where she met her husband, world-renowned golf coach Dan Frost, among her favourite golf resorts. Their aptly-named eight-year-old son Hogan is already hitting the ball as far as Mum and will undoubtedly be a name to watch out for in the future.
Carly is a keen competitor and her list of golfing achievements are vast. She is a former winner of the South West of England Ladies Intermediate Championship, a three-time winner of the European Media Masters and she once beat an entire start-sheet of men to the title of Times Corporate World Golf Champion. She has played for both the Dorset and Surrey County Ladies first teams and is known for her excellent track record at matchplay.
Carly holds the ladies course record (68) at her home club Parkstone and her lowest competition round (seven-under-par 65) was carded in the pro-am of the Irish Ladies Open at Killeen Castle, playing alongside Solheim Cup superstar Anna Nordqvist. Although her current handicap index has crept up to 3.7 since Covid she has her sights firmly set on achieving that elusive scratch handicap and hopefully playing for her country when she’s 50.
Carly’s current What's In The Bag?
Driver: Callaway Epic Max, 10.5°
Fairway wood: TaylorMade SIM2, 15°
Hybrids: Titleist TS2, 19°, 21°, 24°
Irons: Mizuno JPX900, 5-PW
Wedges: Cleveland RTX, 52°, 56° and 58°
Putter: Scotty Cameron Futura X5
Ball: 2021 Callaway Ladies SuperSoft
-
-
'I'm Good Enough To Be Out There' - McDowell Hopeful Of Ryder Cup Future After Merger
Graeme McDowell thinks he has a future in the Ryder Cup, but only beyond the 2023 tournament
By Mike Hall • Published
-
'Remember Why You Play' - Thomas Credits Text From Wife For Improved Mentality
The two-time Major winner put recent struggles behind him with a top-10 finish in the Travelers Championship
By Mike Hall • Published
-
Garcia Leads Team Of 21 LIV Golfers Playing In Open Qualifying
Sergio Garcia leads the likes of Graeme McDowell, Branden Grace and Charl Schwartzel in list of 21 LIV golfers playing in Open qualifying
By Paul Higham • Published
-
Bradley Boosts Hopes Of Ryder Cup Return But Adds To Johnson's Selection Issues
Keegan Bradley is on the verge of the automatic Ryder Cup qualification spots, but could his resurgence just add to Zach Johnson's problems?
By Paul Higham • Published
-
Mickelson Talks Of 'Special Relationship' With Seve As He Returns To Valderrama
Phil Mickelson talked about his special relationship with the late, great Seve Ballesteros, with his memories sparked by a return to Valderrama
By Paul Higham • Published
-
LIV Golf Field The 'Best Ever' At Valderrama - Sergio Garcia
Sergio Garcia says Valderrama deserves their "best ever field" for LIV Golf after being let down by the DP World Tour
By Paul Higham • Published
-
Koepka And Johnson 'Happy' At LIV Golf - Have No Plans To Make PGA Tour Return
Brooks Koepka and Dustin Johnson don't plan to make a PGA Tour return even if they're allowed by the new deal - saying they're happy at LIV Golf
By Paul Higham • Published
-
PGA Tour Says Players Will Have Their Say As Merger Enters 'New Phase Of Negotiations'
The PGA Tour has assured top players that they will have a say on whatever the final PIF deal looks like after a lengthy meeting in Detroit
By Paul Higham • Published
-
Golfer Misses Out On Rocket Mortgage Classic After Admitting Rule Breach
Hayden Springer had made it into a Rocket Mortgage Classic play-off on Monday but was disqualified before it began
By Ed Carruthers • Published
-
Rocket Mortgage Classic Set To Go Ahead Despite Storms In Detroit
Gale force winds rolled through Detroit on Sunday, causing damage to the host course
By Ed Carruthers • Published