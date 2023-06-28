How To Get Tickets For The AIG Women's Open

AIG Women's Open - 10-13 August

The AIG Women’s Open is a brilliant event to spectate. Included in your

ticket price is up close and personal access to watching the world’s

best women play golf, along with live entertainment on the main stage.

There’s also a Festival Village with delicious food and drink, plus

interactive games and activities, making this a fantastic fun family day

out.

Tickets start at just £20 for adults. As a bonus this year, Saturday’s

ticket price includes a full day of golf action plus entry to see

world-renowned female pop chart sensation Ellie Gouding on stage for a

live performance. At £55 a ticket that’s cheaper than you’d pay to see

her in concert!

A number of other offers are also available, including a £10 discount

when booking a weekend bundle and a saving of £40 when booking the new

five-day ticket offering. Mastercard holders are also eligible to

receive £5 off their transaction when booking with a valid Mastercard on

checkout.

To encourage children and youngsters to attend the AIG Women’s Open, The

R&A is once again promoting the successful ‘Kids go Free’ programme on

Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Sunday. This allows children

under-16-years-old free entry to the Championship when accompanied by a

paying adult. Half-price youth tickets are also available on those days

for 16-24-year-olds. Junior and youth tickets for Saturday's golf action

and Ellie Goulding concert are £20 and £40 respectively.

To purchase tickets visit www.aigwomensopen.com