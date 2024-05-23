How To Get 2025 US Women's Open Tickets?

With the 2024 US Women's Open almost upon us, excitement is building as the remaining stars try to etch their names in the history books and lift the coveted Harton S. Semple Trophy.

Tickets are in high demand in 2024, with a near-record crowd expected at Lancaster Country Club, and a similar rush for tickets is expected next year when the tournament heads to Erin Hills from May 29-June 1, 2025.

The Wisconsin public course only opened in 2006 but has already hosted several high-profile events including the 2008 US Women’s Amateur Public Links, the 2011 US Amateur and the 2017 US Men's Open, where Brooks Koepka claimed the first of his two titles.

“We’re honored that Erin Hills has been selected to host the most prestigious event in women’s golf,” Andy Ziegler, owner of Erin Hills, said back in 2019. “We made history here in 2017 at the U.S. Open and are extremely excited to have the USGA return for more championships in the coming years.”

Tickets for the 2024 edition went on sale in July, with daily ground tickets starting at just $25 per person. As the tournament heads to Erin Hills next year, tickets are expected to go on sale at a similar time and price, meaning it's important to act fast to ensure you have the best chance of securing your place.

While other Majors, like the Masters, operate via a ballot system, the US Women's Open is first come, first served.

To start the process, head to the USGA Experiences website here and fill out the online form to join the official waitlist. You'll then be emailed when details and pricing options are available. When tickets eventually go on sale, you'll also be notified.