'How Do You Like Them Apples?' Norman Aims Another Dig At PGA Tour
The Aussie couldn't resist taking a dig at the PGA Tour, as the war of words between the rival tours continues to escalate
Greg Norman has taken another shot at the PGA Tour after one of the world's leading public opinion polls revealed that younger US golf fans are open to the idea of the LIV Golf Series, despite its ties to Saudi Arabia.
The breakaway circuit continues to cause controversy amid accusations it is being bankrolled to sportswash Saudi Arabia's human rights record. However, that hasn't stopped several big-name players from signing exorbitant contracts to feature in the series that launched last month at the Centurion Club.
Norman, the 67-year-old LIV Golf CEO, initially said he wanted to work with the PGA Tour in order to maximise the opportunities for players, but such a resolution now appears unlikely, with relations between the rival tours continuing to sour.
Scrolling through the two-time Open winner's Twitter feed certainly makes for interesting reading, with his latest jibe in the direction of Jay Monahan using a famous line from the 1997 film Good Will Hunting to brag about the results from the Harris Poll.
.@PGATOUR you like apples? 🍎 https://t.co/Fs41bcCBdFJune 30, 2022
"@PGATOUR you like apples?" the Australian wrote, before replying with a gif of Matt Damon's character delivering the one-liner: "How do you like them apples?"
The Harris Poll surveyed Americans to get an insight into the battle between LIV Golf and the PGA Tour, with some intriguing results returned. A much larger proportion of respondents were familiar with the long-established circuit, but of the golf fans aware of the Saudi-backed alternative, the vast majority (74%) admitted they plan to watch an event this year.
That number drops to 55% when applied to the general population but rises to 71% among those aged between 18 and 34, proving that, for now anyway, LIV Golf has captured the attention of the younger American audience.
In addition, of those aged 45 and younger who are aware of the source of the funding, results show 52% are OK with the arrangement, while Americans in an almost 2:1 split say that professional sports funders’ identities have no bearing on whether or not they watch.
In response to the threat, golf's two traditional powerhouses strengthened their strategic partnership in a deal set to run until 2035, while DP World Tour chief Keith Pelley published a scathing open letter hitting back at LIV Golf players who threatened legal action.
