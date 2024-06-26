How Do Royal Troon's Longest And Shortest Open Holes Measure Up In Major History?
Royal Troon will set new records for the longest and shortest holes in Open Championship history this year, but where do these records stand in overall Majors?
The 152nd Open Championship could see a couple of records broken for both the longest and shortest holes in the event's history, but where would that put Royal Troon in terms of Major history?
As the Claret Jug heads to the Ayrshire venue for the 10th time, the R&A confirmed in their set-up briefing that the par-five fifth hole would be stretched out to a whopping 623 yards.
That would make it the longest hole in Open Championship history, which could make for some fun and games depending on the weather.
From there, just a couple of holes later comes the infamous 'Postage Stamp' - the par three that's short on yardage but huge on danger.
Recent renovation work on the treacherous 'Coffin' bunker has made that escape even tougher, and now forward tees and a front pin could see it measure in at just 99 yards.
Organisers played the hole at 95 yards during the 2020 AIG Women's Open held at Troon, but the decision will be based largely on the weather.
At 99 yards it would break its own record for the shortest hole in Open history (previously 123 yards), but not in overall Major championship standings, being behind the the 81-yard hole at LA Country Club in the 2023 US Open.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
That hole caused plenty of issues despite being so short, as it eclipsed the seventh at Pebble Beach that played 92 yards in the final round of the 2010 tournament.
The 13th at Merion would also just about beat the Postage Stamp by just a single yard as that measured in at 98 yards for the 2013 US Open.
The seventh at Pebble Beach was also played at 99 yards during that 2010 US Open, so Royal Troon would match that if it is played at the same number during The Open next month.
It would put it joint fourth in the Major standings but depending on weather conditions could prove even more dangerous than the short hole in Los Angeles that caused so much consternation .
Shortest holes in Major history
- 81 yards: 15th Los Angeles Country Club 2023
- 92 yards: 7th Pebble Beach Golf Links 2010
- 98 yards: 13th Merion Golf Club 2013
- 99 yards: 7th Pebble Beach Golf Links 2010
- 99 yards: 8th Royal Troon 2024 - TBC
The par-five sixth played 601 yards the last time The Open was held at Troon in 2016, but expanded to 623 it was set a new benchmark for the longest hole in the event's history.
The 623 yards would top the 620-yard 15th hole at Royal Liverpool that staged The Open last year won by Brian Harman.
It's still not even close in terms of Majors though, with the US Open and more recently the PGA Championship all about length and generally being won by bombers.
The 12th hole at Oakmont holds the current record at 684 yards, which would be three good drivers off the tee for mere mortals but also requires three good shots for the best of the best.
In fact, the top 10 longest holes at the US Open alone are also 640 yards or more, so The Open record remains a modest one in comparison - but of course Mother Nature is the secret weapon for all links courses.
Longest holes in Major history
- 684 yards: 12th Oakmont 2016
- 681 yards: 18th Erin Hills 2017
- 676 yards: 18th Erin Hills 2017
- 674 yards: 12th Oakmont 2016
- 671 yards: 16th The Olympic Club 2012
Paul Higham is a sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in covering most major sporting events for both Sky Sports and BBC Sport. He is currently freelance and covers the golf majors on the BBC Sport website. Highlights over the years include covering that epic Monday finish in the Ryder Cup at Celtic Manor and watching Rory McIlroy produce one of the most dominant Major wins at the 2011 US Open at Congressional. He also writes betting previews and still feels strangely proud of backing Danny Willett when he won the Masters in 2016 - Willett also praised his putting stroke during a media event before the Open at Hoylake. Favourite interviews he's conducted have been with McIlroy, Paul McGinley, Thomas Bjorn, Rickie Fowler and the enigma that is Victor Dubuisson. A big fan of watching any golf from any tour, sadly he spends more time writing about golf than playing these days with two young children, and as a big fair weather golfer claims playing in shorts is worth at least five shots. Being from Liverpool he loves the likes of Hoylake, Birkdale and the stretch of tracks along England's Golf Coast, but would say his favourite courses played are Kingsbarns and Portrush.
-
-
Women In Golf Awards Date And Venue Announced
This year's Women in Golf Awards ceremony will take place on November 28th at Foxhills
By Elliott Heath Published
-
Dow Championship Prize Money Payout 2024
Cheyenne Knight and Elizabeth Szokol play for a record purse in the LPGA Tour’s unique team event at Midland Country Club
By Mike Hall Published