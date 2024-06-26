How Do Royal Troon's Longest And Shortest Open Holes Measure Up In Major History?

The 152nd Open Championship could see a couple of records broken for both the longest and shortest holes in the event's history, but where would that put Royal Troon in terms of Major history?

As the Claret Jug heads to the Ayrshire venue for the 10th time, the R&A confirmed in their set-up briefing that the par-five fifth hole would be stretched out to a whopping 623 yards.

That would make it the longest hole in Open Championship history, which could make for some fun and games depending on the weather.

From there, just a couple of holes later comes the infamous 'Postage Stamp' - the par three that's short on yardage but huge on danger.

Recent renovation work on the treacherous 'Coffin' bunker has made that escape even tougher, and now forward tees and a front pin could see it measure in at just 99 yards.

Organisers played the hole at 95 yards during the 2020 AIG Women's Open held at Troon, but the decision will be based largely on the weather.

At 99 yards it would break its own record for the shortest hole in Open history (previously 123 yards), but not in overall Major championship standings, being behind the the 81-yard hole at LA Country Club in the 2023 US Open.

That hole caused plenty of issues despite being so short, as it eclipsed the seventh at Pebble Beach that played 92 yards in the final round of the 2010 tournament.

The 13th at Merion would also just about beat the Postage Stamp by just a single yard as that measured in at 98 yards for the 2013 US Open.

The seventh at Pebble Beach was also played at 99 yards during that 2010 US Open, so Royal Troon would match that if it is played at the same number during The Open next month.

It would put it joint fourth in the Major standings but depending on weather conditions could prove even more dangerous than the short hole in Los Angeles that caused so much consternation .

Shortest holes in Major history

81 yards: 15th Los Angeles Country Club 2023

15th Los Angeles Country Club 2023 92 yards: 7th Pebble Beach Golf Links 2010

7th Pebble Beach Golf Links 2010 98 yards: 13th Merion Golf Club 2013

13th Merion Golf Club 2013 99 yards: 7th Pebble Beach Golf Links 2010

7th Pebble Beach Golf Links 2010 99 yards: 8th Royal Troon 2024 - TBC

The par-five sixth played 601 yards the last time The Open was held at Troon in 2016, but expanded to 623 it was set a new benchmark for the longest hole in the event's history.

The 623 yards would top the 620-yard 15th hole at Royal Liverpool that staged The Open last year won by Brian Harman.

It's still not even close in terms of Majors though, with the US Open and more recently the PGA Championship all about length and generally being won by bombers.

The 12th hole at Oakmont holds the current record at 684 yards, which would be three good drivers off the tee for mere mortals but also requires three good shots for the best of the best.

In fact, the top 10 longest holes at the US Open alone are also 640 yards or more, so The Open record remains a modest one in comparison - but of course Mother Nature is the secret weapon for all links courses.

Longest holes in Major history