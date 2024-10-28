How All 20 Challenge Tour Graduates Fared In 2024
Three Challenge Tour grads won on the DP World Tour this season, while 15 of the 20 kept their cards for 2025
The DP World Tour gets a number of new card holders via the Challenge Tour each year, with the second-tier European circuit a great proving ground and place for up-and-coming pros to gain experience before making it to the big leagues.
Challenge Tour graduates through the years include the likes of Thomas Bjorn, Justin Rose, Tommy Fleetwood, Brooks Koepka, Tyrrell Hatton and Matt Fitzpatrick.
This past year, 20 more players made it through the DP World Tour's official feeder circuit, highlighted by Englishman Marco Penge who won the Grand Final in Mallorca to secure his spot at the top of the rankings.
So, how did all 20 get on this season now that the bulk of the campaign is up? Ahead of the DP World Tour Play-Offs, we take a look at how they all fared...
Of the 20 players, three went on to taste victory with Jesper Svensson triumphing in Singapore, Frederic Lacroix winning in Denmark and Matteo Manassero capturing a long-awaited win in South Africa.
Manassero made the most money of all 20 graduates in the regular season, banking over €1.6m, while Svensson was the only other player to earn seven figures with a healthy €1.42m. The pair look set to make a remarkable jump from Challenge Tour to PGA Tour in just two years, with the DP World Tour offering up ten cards to the US circuit each season due to the Strategic Alliance.
Manassero finished 6th in the regular season DP World Tour rankings thanks to seven other top-10s to go with his win, while Svensson was 8th after a win and three other runners-up finishes.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
Impressively, 15 of the 20 managed to keep their cards for the 2025 season, with just Adam Blomme (238th), Lorenzo Scalise (163rd), Will Enefer (165th), Max Rottluff (125th) and Stuart Manley (193rd) missing out on the top-114 that keep their playing rights for next year.
Challenge Tour #1 Marco Penge managed to keep his card in the 11th hour after finishing T22 in the final event in Korea to jump from 115th to 110th.
Eight of the 20 graduates qualified for the DP World Tour Play-Offs, with the top 70 teeing it up in the Abu Dhabi Championship before the top 50 go through to the DP World Tour Championship finale - where the Race to Dubai champion will be crowned.
And while 20 players made it to the DPWT via the rankings, 21 actually graduated after Alex Fitzpatrick was promoted thanks to a number of strong performances in limited starts on the DP World Tour. The younger Fitzpatrick brother finished an impressive 41st on the Race to Dubai at the conclusion of the regular season with earnings of around €730,000 after five top-10s.
How all 20 Challenge Tour grads fared in 2024 DP World Tour season
Elliott Heath is our News Editor and has been with Golf Monthly since early 2016 after graduating with a degree in Sports Journalism. He manages the Golf Monthly news team as well as our large Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages. He covered the 2022 Masters from Augusta National as well as five Open Championships on-site including the 150th at St Andrews. His first Open was in 2017 at Royal Birkdale, when he walked inside the ropes with Jordan Spieth during the Texan's memorable Claret Jug triumph. He has played 35 of our Top 100 golf courses, with his favourites being both Sunningdales, Woodhall Spa, Western Gailes, Old Head and Turnberry. He has been obsessed with the sport since the age of 8 and currently plays off of a six handicap. His golfing highlights are making albatross on the 9th hole on the Hotchkin Course at Woodhall Spa, shooting an under-par round, playing in the Aramco Team Series on the Ladies European Tour and making his one and only hole-in-one at the age of 15 - a long time ago now!
Elliott is currently playing:
Driver: Titleist TSR4
3 wood: Titleist TSi2
Hybrids: Titleist 816 H1
Irons: Mizuno MP5 5-PW
Wedges: Cleveland RTX ZipCore 50, 54, 58
Putter: Odyssey White Hot OG #5
Ball: Srixon Z Star XV
-
-
BNI Indonesian Masters Prize Money Payout 2024
Bubba Watson headlines a strong field as the seventh of the Asian Tour's International Series events takes place in Jakarta
By Mike Hall Published
-
Trump Turnberry's Iconic Ailsa Course To Undergo Further Improvements
The four-time Open venue will see significant changes to its 7th and 8th holes this winter under the stewardship of renowned architect Martin Ebert
By Elliott Heath Published
-
Tom Kim Reportedly Breaks Locker Following Genesis Championship Playoff Loss
The PGA Tour golfer is said to have taken his frustrations out on the inanimate object following defeat to Byeong Hun An at the Jack Nicklaus Golf Club Korea
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
'Take Good Care Of This Wonderful Tour' - Soren Kjeldsen Bids Emotional Farewell To DP World Tour After 27 Years
Kjeldsen's time on the DP World Tour is up after losing his full playing rights, with the Dane set to play senior tour golf in 2025
By Elliott Heath Published
-
DP World Tour Winners And Losers - Whose Future Changed At The Genesis Championship?
The Genesis Championship marked the final regular-season event on the DP World Tour's 2024 calendar, and several players changed positions in the Race To Dubai rankings
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
Byeong Hun An Claims Playoff Victory At DP World Tour's Genesis Championship
An scored a first pro win since 2022 after defeating his PGA Tour rival and fellow countryman Tom Kim in a first-hole playoff in South Korea
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
DP World Tour Qualifying School: All You Need To Know
From famous graduates to the current format, get all you need to know about the 2024 DP World Tour Qualifying School
By Paul Higham Published
-
Former Olympic Golfer Announces Retirement Age 37
Norwegian golfer Espen Kofstad has called time on his professional career aged just 37
By Paul Higham Published
-
'A Fantastic Buffet Of Golf Throughout The Year' - Have We Had First Glimpse Of The Future Of Golf?
A recent interview with a high-ranking executive within the world of golf might have given us the biggest glimpse yet of what the future of the sport could look like if and when a PGA Tour-PIF deal gets made
By Paul Higham Published
-
Senior Executive Confident PGA Tour-PIF Deal Will be Done 'Within The Next Six Months'
Daniel Van Otterdijk, the group chief communications officer at DP World, the title sponsors of the European Tour, has faith that an agreement can be reached in the near future per an exclusive interview with UAE-based Gulf News.
By Paul Higham Published