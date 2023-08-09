How A Trip To Warrington Sparked Bryson DeChambeau's Historic Round Of 58

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Bryson DeChambeau, nicknamed 'The Scientist', has always been one to adjust, tinker and even criticise golf equipment that doesn't match his exact needs and specifications. After his move over to LIV Golf, the American and Cobra Golf mutually ended an equipment deal that had lasted just over six years and the results have seen much a more varied bag of golf clubs. At the LIV Golf Greenbrier event, his bag included a Krank Formula Fire driver, Ping i230 irons and Ping Glide 4.0 wedges en route to a -12 round of 58.

Ahead of this maiden LIV victory and that now famous final round of 58, Dechambeau took a trip to Warrington in the north of England to visit the Fit.Build.Play performance centre with Scottsdale Golf. Ever the tinkerer, Bryson wanted to make sure his clubs were precisely dialled in before the event, so reached out to the team at Scottsdale Golf to spend some time with their group of master club of fitters and builders. Working closely with the team, they went through to analyse every element of every club in his bag, checking and refining lofts, lie angles, spin rates, ball speed, and flight windows to make sure every club in the bag was doing its job to his exacting specifications.

Bryson Dechambeau and a master club fitter from Scottsdale Golf at the brand's Fit.Build.Play performance centre. (Image credit: Scottsdale Golf)

One of the specific reasons for his visit was to get his shafts spine aligned using the rare and unique SST Shaft Puring system. This is one of the very few pieces of technology that can offer that service, and it clearly worked in getting Bryson and his equipment working as harmoniously as possible. Golf shafts aren't perfectly straight or perfectly round. Studies have shown that irregularities in a shaft's structure can cause off-line bending and twisting during the golf swing, leading to inconsistent performance from club to club and higher dispersion rates. The SST Shaft Puring system analyses the structure of the golf shaft, identifies its most stable bending plane and, when assembled in the clubhead, results in tighter dispersion and higher consistency.

(Image credit: Scottsdale Golf)

The goal of DeChambeau's visit to Scottsdale Golf was to give him the utmost confidence that his 14 golf clubs would work perfectly for him in tournament play. A final round of 58 at the Greenbrier Country Club in West Virginia was the first sub-60 round in LIV Golf's history certainly showed that his trip to Warrington was a very fruitful one indeed.