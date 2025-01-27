‘He’s Shattered’ - Chubby Chandler Casts Doubts Over Tiger Woods’ 2025 Chances

The agent predicts that Woods won't be present at any of the four Majors this year, with Chandler claiming Woods' competitive appearances are 'damaging his legacy'

Tiger Woods hits a tee shot with a driver and watches its flight
Matt Cradock
By
published

Although it's unclear as to when Tiger Woods will make his first competitive start of 2025, it's likely that we will see the 49-year-old teeing it up at the four Major championships.

However, although the majority of golf fans can't wait for the possibility to watch the 15-time Major winner play in these events, former professional turned agent, Chubby Chandler, has stated why he thinks Woods won't be present at the four biggest tournaments on the calendar.

Tiger Woods chats to his caddie during The Open

Woods shot 79 and 77 at The Open in 2024 to miss the cut comfortably

“I don’t know if Tiger will even be playing in the Majors in 2025 but does it even make a difference anymore? Do I want to see him down the field? No, I don’t," Chandler explained to Vision4Sport.

"If he plays in the Majors, I hope he’s at least semi competitive. Not like how he is at the moment. The poor lad. Did you see his right leg? He’s shattered. He’s not in great shape. I don’t know what’s in his head. If he stepped away and just watched his boy grow up and do all the things you do, if he then came back he’d then be far enough away from the real Majors to be teed up as an elder statesman.

“I used to love watching Palmer and Nicklaus playing The Open when they were gone 60 because it was real respect, wasn’t it. They stood on the smoking bridge and all that. That should be Tiger!

“I’m not doing him down. Stewart Cink nearly won the Open but Stewart Cink was fit. Tiger’s not fit. Tiger’s broken. To be doing all that with a broken body I think it’s very tough. You’ve got an awful lot of kids now watching a broken Tiger and that’s not how he should be remembered. It’s all very sad, knowing his record and knowing he’s not competitive.

“That comeback win in 2019, that was his moment. That was it. All Tiger is doing now is damaging his legacy.”

Tiger Woods looks on during the PNC Championship 2024

Woods missed the cut at three of the four Majors, finishing 60th at The Masters in April

Along with Woods' Major return, Chandler has also previously taken aim at TGL, a golf league that was co-founded by Woods, as well as Rory McIlroy and Mike McCarley.

Claiming that TGL is "all about putting cash in their (PGA Tour players) pockets," the 71-year-old continued his thoughts on the matter, stating: “Two of the players on Tiger’s TGL team are retired - Kisner and Tiger don’t play. If I were a betting man, that would have been the best bet in the world because they had half a team.

“I’m not convinced by this TGL. I think Tiger would be better stepping away completely for two to three years and then start playing again, if he wanted to. On the seniors. Play about eight seniors tournaments a year. The ones he likes. There’s a theory that the British Seniors Open is going to be on at St Andrews when Tiger’s 50."

Matt Cradock
Matt Cradock
Staff Writer

Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover weekend news and social media, as well as help look after Golf Monthly’s many buyers’ guides and equipment reviews.

Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round came in 2016, where he shot a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine holes. He currently plays at Witney Lakes in Oxfordshire and his favourite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.

