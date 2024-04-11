Have Tiger Woods’ Masters Chances Just Been Dealt A Huge Blow?
Adverse weather has given Woods an even greater mountain to climb if he is to claim a sixth Masters title
“If everything comes together, I think I can get one more,” said Tiger Woods ahead of the 2024 Masters, as he insisted hopes of a sixth Green Jacket remain intact.
The problem is that “everything” covers far more than just his own game.
“I ache every day,” was another of his admissions that grabbed attention. Countless surgeries have left the 48-year-old nursing a fused back and right ankle, as well as a bad knee, that make simply walking 72 holes a mission in itself.
Few venues are more challenging to navigate from that standpoint than Augusta National.
“It's certainly one of the hillier walks that we have on tour,” Woods added. “You just don't realise it. And where the clubhouse is perched to the bottom of 12 green, we're playing on a hillside, and we're just meandering back and forth across that hillside.
“So, yeah, it is a long walk.”
With news that the start of the Masters has been delayed by thunderstorms, that “long walk” could be about to feel a whole lot longer for the five-time Masters champion.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
Thursday’s Augusta tee times have already been pushed back, with further delays expected, meaning Woods is almost certainly going to have to play more than 18 holes on either Friday or Saturday or both as the field attempts to catch up.
“I prefer it warm and humid and hot,” Woods continued. “And I know we're going to get some thunderstorms. So at least it will be hot. It won't be like last year.”
Adverse weather impacted the first men’s Major of 2023, which resulted in Woods withdrawing before completing his third round.
But while the temperature isn’t set to reach the same depths, an already improbable assignment just became a great deal harder, even for a golfer as odds-defying as Woods.
The 15-time Major champion could well have to cram the best part of 72 holes in over three days and battle some of the elements to boot.
He is among day one's afternoon wave, too, meaning he faces the prospect of a rapid turnaround between his first and second 18, something he has found difficult since he returned to the game following his 2021 car crash.
So, while those in the know have talked up the way he is playing, “everything” has not come together on this occasion, leaving his already slim chances of slipping on another Green Jacket potentially in tatters before he's even struck a ball.
A lifelong golf fan, Andy graduated in 2019 with a degree in Sports Journalism and got his first role in the industry as the Instruction Editor for National Club Golfer. From there, he decided to go freelance and now covers a variety of topics for Golf Monthly.
Andy took up the game at the age of seven and even harboured ambitions of a career in the professional ranks for a spell. That didn’t pan out, but he still enjoys his weekend golf at Royal Troon and holds a scratch handicap. As a side note, he's made five holes-in-one and could quite possibly be Retief Goosen’s biggest fan.
As well as the above, some of Andy's work has featured on websites such as goal.com, dailyrecord.co.uk, and theopen.com.
What's in Andy's bag?
Driver: Callaway Mavrik Sub-Zero (9°)
3-wood: TaylorMade Stealth 2 Plus (15°)
Driving iron: Titleist U500 (17°)
Irons: Mizuno mp32 (4-PW)
Wedges: Titleist Vokey SM9 (50°, 54° and 58°)
Putter: Titleist Scotty Cameron Newport 2.5
Ball: TaylorMade TP5x
-
-
Can Form At Courses Similar To Augusta National Help Point Us To This Year's Green Jacket Winner At The Masters?
Exploring form lines at correlating courses is a method that has proven fruitful in previous years... so who does the data point to this year?
By Barry Plummer Published
-
The Stories Behind Augusta National’s Three Historic Bridges
Augusta National’s three bridges are among the most famous landmarks in golf, but what are the stories behind them?
By Mike Hall Published