Greg Norman Insists There Are 'Players With FOMO' Looking On As LIV Relegation Nears
LIV players attempting to secure their futures with the PIF-backed circuit only have two more events to do so
LIV Golf League CEO and commissioner Greg Norman insists there are non-contracted players who have a fear of missing out (FOMO) on the next season of the 54-hole competition and are keeping a close eye on its impending relegation picture.
There are two more individual LIV events this season before the final standings are set and golfers in positions 49th and lower lose their cards - providing they are not the captain of a team.
Everyone inside the top-24 - plus the 15 captains - are guaranteed to return in 2025 while those finishing 25th to 48th become members of 'The Open Zone' and can switch clubs as a free agent.
As it stands, the LIV Golfers in danger of relegation this season are Scott Vincent, Laurie Canter (departed the league already), Kalle Samooja, Branden Grace, and Kieran Vincent.
Hudson Swafford and Anthony Kim are 'Wildcards' not attached to a team and may well also be exempt from relegation. Meanwhile, Jinichiro Kozuma, Harold Varner III, and Pat Perez remain in serious danger of losing their spots in LIV.
And Norman - who was speaking during LIV Golf UK, won by Jon Rahm, last week - fired a warning of sorts to those players under pressure by stating that their time with the league could be over very soon if they don't "pull their socks up."
He said: “We are in the meat and bones of the season. Players know there is relegation coming up and things are going to change up very quickly…
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
"These guys who are on the edge have got to pull their socks up and get themselves going.”
Players who do not manage to secure a guaranteed return next year have one final chance to change that via the LIV Golf Promotions event later in the season - a three-day competition which offers three LIV cards and a prize of up to $500,000.
LIV's CEO said that the league's popularity among pro golfers has only increased in recent months and there are plenty who will desperately be seeking a spot on the PIF-backed circuit next season.
Norman continued: “We knew that we had to create this pathway of opportunity for the next generation. There are players out there with FOMO [fear of missing out] right now. They want to get in.
“So the players who are in know that there’s that FOMO wanting to get in, and they don’t want to get out.
“I see the intensity on the driving ranges. Each and every day, practice round, first round, even this morning you can see it elevating.”
LIV Golf continues at Greenbrier between August 16-18 before winding up its individual season in Chicago between September 13-15.
Jonny Leighfield is our Staff News Writer who joined Golf Monthly just in time for the 2023 Solheim Cup and Ryder Cup. He graduated from the University of Brighton with a degree in Sport Journalism in 2017 and spent almost five years as the sole sports reporter at his local newspaper. During his time with Golf Monthly, Jonny has interviewed several stars of the game, including Robert MacIntyre, Ian Poulter, and Lee Westwood. An improving golfer himself, Jonny enjoys learning as much about the game as he can and is hoping to reach his Handicap goal of 18 at some stage. He attended both the 150th and 151st Open Championships and dreams of attending The Masters one day.
-
-
Why Does Rory McIlroy Represent Ireland In The Olympics?
The County Down-born golfer has previously explained why he opts to play for Ireland and not Team GB
By Michael Weston Published
-
‘We’ve Got To Win To Be Recognised’ - Golf Broadcaster Sophie Walker On Where The Women’s Game Is At Right Now
Sophie Walker discusses a variety of subjects surrounding women's golf and how she would like to see it develop in the future
By Alison Root Published
-
Jon Rahm Claims Maiden LIV Golf Title After Edging Out Legion XIII Teammate Tyrrell Hatton
In a thrilling final round, Jon Rahm edged out Tyrrell Hatton at JCB Golf and Country Club for his maiden title
By Matt Cradock Last updated
-
LIV Golf's Tyrrell Hatton Targets 2025 Ryder Cup Place With DP World Tour Appearances
The LIV Golf player has outlined his schedule to ensure he has the best chance of playing in the 2025 match at Bethpage Black
By Mike Hall Published
-
LIV Golfer Forced To Withdraw From Tournament Due To Appendicitis
Marc Leishman was forced out of the UK event, with it being revealed by Ripper GC Captain, Cameron Smith, that the Aussie had been suffering with appendicitis
By Matt Cradock Published
-
John Catlin Makes LIV Golf Hole-In-One At Famous JCB Golf Club Par 3
During the second round of LIV Golf UK, the Crushers GC substitute made an ace at the iconic 17th hole at JCB Golf and Country Club
By Matt Cradock Published
-
Which LIV Golfers Played In The Tokyo 2020 Olympics
The men’s field of 60 featured 14 players who would later sign for LIV Golf – here are the details on who they are and how they performed
By Mike Hall Published
-
The 5 LIV Golfers In Contention For The $18m Individual Title
With tournaments running out, there are still a handful of players in contention for the $18m individual title - here are the details
By Mike Hall Published
-
Jon Rahm Calls For Links Event To Be Added To LIV Golf Schedule
The Legion XIII captain has told Golf Digest a links event immediately before The Open would offer the ideal preparation for LIV Golf players
By Mike Hall Published
-
Bryson DeChambeau ‘Wouldn’t Put It Past’ Tiger Woods To Win Another Major
The US Open champion has defended Tiger Woods amid his recent poor form at Majors and calls for him to retire
By Mike Hall Published