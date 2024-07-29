Greg Norman Insists There Are 'Players With FOMO' Looking On As LIV Relegation Nears

LIV Golf League CEO and commissioner Greg Norman insists there are non-contracted players who have a fear of missing out (FOMO) on the next season of the 54-hole competition and are keeping a close eye on its impending relegation picture.

There are two more individual LIV events this season before the final standings are set and golfers in positions 49th and lower lose their cards - providing they are not the captain of a team.

Everyone inside the top-24 - plus the 15 captains - are guaranteed to return in 2025 while those finishing 25th to 48th become members of 'The Open Zone' and can switch clubs as a free agent.

As it stands, the LIV Golfers in danger of relegation this season are Scott Vincent, Laurie Canter (departed the league already), Kalle Samooja, Branden Grace, and Kieran Vincent.

Hudson Swafford and Anthony Kim are 'Wildcards' not attached to a team and may well also be exempt from relegation. Meanwhile, Jinichiro Kozuma, Harold Varner III, and Pat Perez remain in serious danger of losing their spots in LIV.

Anthony Kim is a Wildcard in the LIV Golf League (Image credit: Getty Images)

And Norman - who was speaking during LIV Golf UK, won by Jon Rahm, last week - fired a warning of sorts to those players under pressure by stating that their time with the league could be over very soon if they don't "pull their socks up."

He said: “We are in the meat and bones of the season. Players know there is relegation coming up and things are going to change up very quickly…

"These guys who are on the edge have got to pull their socks up and get themselves going.”

Players who do not manage to secure a guaranteed return next year have one final chance to change that via the LIV Golf Promotions event later in the season - a three-day competition which offers three LIV cards and a prize of up to $500,000.

LIV's CEO said that the league's popularity among pro golfers has only increased in recent months and there are plenty who will desperately be seeking a spot on the PIF-backed circuit next season.

Greg Norman at LIV Golf Hong Kong (Image credit: Getty Images)

Norman continued: “We knew that we had to create this pathway of opportunity for the next generation. There are players out there with FOMO [fear of missing out] right now. They want to get in.

“So the players who are in know that there’s that FOMO wanting to get in, and they don’t want to get out.

“I see the intensity on the driving ranges. Each and every day, practice round, first round, even this morning you can see it elevating.”

LIV Golf continues at Greenbrier between August 16-18 before winding up its individual season in Chicago between September 13-15.