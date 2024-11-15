LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman Hints At Another New Asian Event
The LIV Golf CEO revealed talks with Japan Golf Tour chairman, Yutaka Morohoshi and suggested a Japanese event could be in the pipeline
LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman has revealed talks with Japan Golf Tour chairman Yutaka Morohoshi in which the pair apparently discussed the prospect of another LIV event in Asia.
Days after announcing LIV Golf South Korea was arriving on the schedule in 2025 - adding to existing tournaments in Hong Kong and Singapore - Norman shared a post on his Instagram which showed the Australian sat around a table with several other people and a TV in the background which read: LIV Golf Japan.
Underneath the main title, smaller text stated that there could be an opportunity to launch the aforementioned competition in 2026, and it would either be a regular season event or possibly the host of LIV Golf's Team Championship at the end of the campaign.
Should the plans come to fruition, LIV would join the PGA Tour and DP World Tour in having boasted a stop in Japan at some point - with the Zozo Championship representing the PGA Tour and the ISPS Handa Championship marking the European Tour's temporary base.
However, the DP World Tour's 2025 schedule currently has no place for an event in Japan and looks to be going without one next season.
A post shared by Greg Norman (@shark_gregnorman)
A photo posted by on
Meanwhile, LIV currently only has one Japanese golfer - Jinichiro Kozuma of IronHeads GC - although the league had previously made an attempt to sign 2021 Masters champion, Hideki Matsuyama from the PGA Tour.
Also, during LIV's maiden campaign involving teams in 2022, Torque GC was initially made up entirely of Japanese golfers (Yuki Inamori, Ryosuke Kinoshita, Jinichiro Kozuma and Hideto Tanihara) before the quartet were replaced by four debutants - among which was current captain, Joaquin Niemann.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
If LIV Golf Japan becomes a permanent fixture on the calendar from 2026 onwards, it may cause the 54-hole league to search for more Japanese players or even revisit its efforts to bring Matsuyama on board.
The remainder of Norman's social media post centred around his work in helping to launch LIV Golf South Korea at Jack Nicklaus Golf Club Korea. The club, which has previously hosted the 2015 Presidents Cup and the 2024 Genesis Championship on the DP World Tour, will welcome LIV golfers for the first time between May 2-4 next year.
After beginning with a predominantly US-based calendar of events over the first few years, the early schedule for 2025 suggests a mindset shift from the PIF-backed League.
Of the 10 confirmed tournaments so far, just three are hosted by the USA while half of the preliminary batch will be in either Asia or Oceania. In 2024, there were 12 regular events plus the Individual Championship round and the Team Championship round to close out the campaign.
Discussing the latest LIV Golf 2025 schedule news, Norman said: “LIV Golf is growing across the globe in new and returning markets, and our 2025 schedule is a testament to that.
“Bringing LIV Golf to South Korea is another significant milestone as we continue to expand throughout Asia, and our inaugural event in [Indianapolis] will be a perfect match for a community steeped in sports history and tradition.”
LIV Golf 2025 Schedule: Confirmed Events
- February 6-8: LIV Golf Riyadh - Riyadh Golf Club
- February 14-16: LIV Golf Adelaide - The Grange Golf Club
- March 7-9: LIV Golf Hong Kong - Hong Kong Golf Club
- March 14-16: LIV Golf Singapore - Sentosa Golf Club
- May 2-4: LIV Golf Korea - Jack Nicklaus Golf Club Korea
- June 27-29: LIV Golf Dallas - Maridoe Golf Club
- July 11-13: LIV Golf Andalucia - Real Club Valderrama
- July 25-27: LIV Golf UK - JCB Golf and Country Club
- August 8-10: LIV Golf Chicago - Bolingbrook Golf Club
- August 15-17: LIV Golf Indianapolis - The Club at Chatham Hills
Jonny Leighfield is our Staff News Writer who joined Golf Monthly just in time for the 2023 Solheim Cup and Ryder Cup. He graduated from the University of Brighton with a degree in Sport Journalism in 2017 and spent almost five years as the sole sports reporter at his local newspaper. During his time with Golf Monthly, Jonny has interviewed several stars of the game, including Robert MacIntyre, Ian Poulter, and Lee Westwood. An improving golfer himself, Jonny enjoys learning as much about the game as he can and is hoping to reach his Handicap goal of 18 at some stage. He attended both the 150th and 151st Open Championships and dreams of attending The Masters one day.
-
-
Rory McIlroy 'Would Pay For The Privilege' Of Playing In The Ryder Cup
Rory McIlroy can see the argument for players being paid to play in the Ryder Cup, but thinks it would upset the "purity" of the event for the Europeans
By Paul Higham Published
-
What Is Maximum Available Relief In Golf And When And Where Does It Apply?
What does 'maximum available relief' mean and when might it come into play? We explain all...
By Jeremy Ellwood Published
-
LIV Golf Schedule 2025: What We Know So Far
We know 10 of the 14 LIV Golf events that will be held on the 2025 schedule, including a new trip to Korea and new venue where the individual title will be settled
By Paul Higham Published
-
LIV Golf Announces Inaugural Korea Tournament In 2025 Schedule Update
The big-money circuit will visit South Korea for the first time in the 2025 season, while there will also be a stop at a new venue in Indiana
By Mike Hall Published
-
Report: Four US Tournaments 'Expected' To Drop Off LIV Golf Schedule
The Sports Business Journal reports that LIV Golf's Nashville, Houston, Las Vegas and Greenbrier tournaments are not expected to be on the 2025 schedule
By Elliott Heath Published
-
Anthony Kim Among 18 LIV Golfers Confirmed For International Series Event
Kim will make a rare start away from LIV Golf at one of the Asian Tour's last events later this year
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
Jon Rahm To Miss DP World Tour Championship
The Spaniard is missing this week's DP World Tour Championship, which he has won on three occasions
By Elliott Heath Published
-
How Did The LIV Golfers Get On At The Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship?
The Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship provided a thrilling finale, with all three LIV Golfers putting in fine performances at Yas Links!
By Matt Cradock Last updated
-
Former Major Winner Reveals Reason For Not Joining LIV Golf
Jason Day has revealed the reason why he remained on the PGA Tour circuit, as the former World No.1 claimed that he didn't join LIV Golf due to 'too many injuries'
By Matt Cradock Published
-
Relegated LIV Golfer Among Notables In DP World Tour Q-school Line-Up
A recent LIV Golf player joins four Ryder Cup players and a host of multiple DP World Tour winners in a strong field for the Final Stage of Q-School
By Paul Higham Published