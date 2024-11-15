LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman Hints At Another New Asian Event

LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman has revealed talks with Japan Golf Tour chairman Yutaka Morohoshi in which the pair apparently discussed the prospect of another LIV event in Asia.

Days after announcing LIV Golf South Korea was arriving on the schedule in 2025 - adding to existing tournaments in Hong Kong and Singapore - Norman shared a post on his Instagram which showed the Australian sat around a table with several other people and a TV in the background which read: LIV Golf Japan.

Underneath the main title, smaller text stated that there could be an opportunity to launch the aforementioned competition in 2026, and it would either be a regular season event or possibly the host of LIV Golf's Team Championship at the end of the campaign.

Should the plans come to fruition, LIV would join the PGA Tour and DP World Tour in having boasted a stop in Japan at some point - with the Zozo Championship representing the PGA Tour and the ISPS Handa Championship marking the European Tour's temporary base.

However, the DP World Tour's 2025 schedule currently has no place for an event in Japan and looks to be going without one next season.

A post shared by Greg Norman (@shark_gregnorman) A photo posted by on

Meanwhile, LIV currently only has one Japanese golfer - Jinichiro Kozuma of IronHeads GC - although the league had previously made an attempt to sign 2021 Masters champion, Hideki Matsuyama from the PGA Tour.

Also, during LIV's maiden campaign involving teams in 2022, Torque GC was initially made up entirely of Japanese golfers (Yuki Inamori, Ryosuke Kinoshita, Jinichiro Kozuma and Hideto Tanihara) before the quartet were replaced by four debutants - among which was current captain, Joaquin Niemann.

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

If LIV Golf Japan becomes a permanent fixture on the calendar from 2026 onwards, it may cause the 54-hole league to search for more Japanese players or even revisit its efforts to bring Matsuyama on board.

The remainder of Norman's social media post centred around his work in helping to launch LIV Golf South Korea at Jack Nicklaus Golf Club Korea. The club, which has previously hosted the 2015 Presidents Cup and the 2024 Genesis Championship on the DP World Tour, will welcome LIV golfers for the first time between May 2-4 next year.

After beginning with a predominantly US-based calendar of events over the first few years, the early schedule for 2025 suggests a mindset shift from the PIF-backed League.

Jack Nicklaus Golf Club Korea will host LIV Golf South Korea in 2025 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Of the 10 confirmed tournaments so far, just three are hosted by the USA while half of the preliminary batch will be in either Asia or Oceania. In 2024, there were 12 regular events plus the Individual Championship round and the Team Championship round to close out the campaign.

Discussing the latest LIV Golf 2025 schedule news, Norman said: “LIV Golf is growing across the globe in new and returning markets, and our 2025 schedule is a testament to that.

“Bringing LIV Golf to South Korea is another significant milestone as we continue to expand throughout Asia, and our inaugural event in [Indianapolis] will be a perfect match for a community steeped in sports history and tradition.”

LIV Golf 2025 Schedule: Confirmed Events