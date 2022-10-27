Grayson Murray Involved In Scooter Accident Ahead Of Bermuda Championship
PGA Tour player Grayson Murray was involved in a scooter accident ahead of this week's PGA Tour event in Bermuda
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
- Sign up to Golf Monthly Newsletter Newsletter
Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment.
Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
PGA Tour professional Grayson Murray has been forced to withdraw from the Bermuda Championship this week after reportedly breaking his kneecap and requiring 50 stitches following a scooter accident.
While riding back to his hotel on Tuesday afternoon, it is thought that Murray collided with the edge of car in the opposing lane while steering round a bend, before rolling 20 feet along the ground. Murray was said to be unconscious and couldn't fully remember waiting for the ambulance to arrive.
He has reportedly broken his kneecap and according to a Golfweek report (opens in new tab), the American received 50 stitches, including 25 on his face and 10 on his leg.
His caddie, Doug Schwimer was riding behind him and is also said to have fallen off his scooter, experiencing minor road rash.
“Two visiting men were hurt and transported to King Edward VII Memorial Hospital via ambulance for treatment,” a police spokesman said. “Each was riding a separate rental scooter at the time of the collision.
“One of the men is understood to have sustained injuries to his arms and legs, while the other is understood to have sustained injuries to his hands. Both visitors are in Bermuda for the 2022 Butterfield Bermuda Championship golf tournament.”
UPDATE: Broken kneecap said to be among Grayson Murray's injuries from a rental scooter accident in Bermuda, 2 days before @Bermuda_Champ.The @PGATOUR golfer has withdrawn from the tournament. CC: @GolfChannel https://t.co/JdwBcAe0TkOctober 26, 2022
The 29-year-old has won once on the PGA Tour, the 2017 Barbasol Championship and is currently ranked at 595th in the Official World Golf Ranking (opens in new tab), down from a high of 85th following a tied 22nd finish in the 2017 PGA Championship.
Murray will return home following his accident in Bermuda to see a specialist and since he is unable to play, Schwimer will now caddie for Johnson Wagner, who has made it into the field following Murray’s withdrawal.
Ross Kilvington is a freelance writer from Scotland who has had his work published by acclaimed publications such as Nutmeg alongside popular online blogs including the Gentleman Ultra, North Section and Engrossed in Football. Ross holds a passionate interest in golf and tries to play as often as possible, although having two daughters under the age of four means his quest to break 80 will have to wait a little bit longer. He writes about golf in his spare time, most recently having an article published in the Golf Memories anthology Mind the Links, which was released in July with all proceeds going towards Alzheimer charities. With a handicap that floats between 13-14, highlights are few and far between on the golf course, with an eagle on the par 4 16th at Kinghorn one that stands out (it doesn’t matter that it was only 290 yards!).
-
-
Black Friday Golf Bag Deals
Big brands and models at all budgets are in the Black Friday Monday sales...
By Matt Cradock • Published
-
Wilson D9 Women’s Irons Review
Katie Dawkins tests the Wilson D9 iron for ladies to see if it provides the performance female golfers are looking for
By Katie Dawkins • Published