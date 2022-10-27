Grayson Murray Involved In Scooter Accident Ahead Of Bermuda Championship

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

PGA Tour professional Grayson Murray has been forced to withdraw from the Bermuda Championship this week after reportedly breaking his kneecap and requiring 50 stitches following a scooter accident.

While riding back to his hotel on Tuesday afternoon, it is thought that Murray collided with the edge of car in the opposing lane while steering round a bend, before rolling 20 feet along the ground. Murray was said to be unconscious and couldn't fully remember waiting for the ambulance to arrive.

He has reportedly broken his kneecap and according to a Golfweek report (opens in new tab), the American received 50 stitches, including 25 on his face and 10 on his leg.

His caddie, Doug Schwimer was riding behind him and is also said to have fallen off his scooter, experiencing minor road rash.

“Two visiting men were hurt and transported to King Edward VII Memorial Hospital via ambulance for treatment,” a police spokesman said. “Each was riding a separate rental scooter at the time of the collision.

“One of the men is understood to have sustained injuries to his arms and legs, while the other is understood to have sustained injuries to his hands. Both visitors are in Bermuda for the 2022 Butterfield Bermuda Championship golf tournament.”

UPDATE: Broken kneecap said to be among Grayson Murray's injuries from a rental scooter accident in Bermuda, 2 days before @Bermuda_Champ.The @PGATOUR golfer has withdrawn from the tournament. CC: @GolfChannel https://t.co/JdwBcAe0TkOctober 26, 2022 See more

The 29-year-old has won once on the PGA Tour, the 2017 Barbasol Championship and is currently ranked at 595th in the Official World Golf Ranking (opens in new tab), down from a high of 85th following a tied 22nd finish in the 2017 PGA Championship.

Murray will return home following his accident in Bermuda to see a specialist and since he is unable to play, Schwimer will now caddie for Johnson Wagner, who has made it into the field following Murray’s withdrawal.