The Amateur Who Has been Outdriving Bryson DeChambeau At The US Open
There is a surprising name atop the distance charts at the halfway point of the 2023 US Open
Move over Bryson DeChambeau. The American, who is known almost as much for his big-hitting exploits as anything else, has been outdriven by an amateur so far at the 2023 US Open.
Instead, it is the relatively unknown name of 18-year-old Aldrich Potgieter who tops the distance standings after 36 holes at Los Angeles Country Club. The South African has averaged a whopping 339.9 yards off the tee, putting him clear of DeChambeau in second on 334.1 yards
DeChambeau underwent a massive physical transformation at the end of 2019 in order to add distance to his game and it paid immediate dividends as he won the 2020 US Open at Winged Foot by six shots. However, after experiencing a slump in form last year and in the early part of 2023, he decided to slim down following some health concerns due to the weight he'd put on.
He is now starting to show signs of the player who reached as high as No. 4 in the world rankings. DeChambeau finished in tie for fourth at the PGA Championship and is one-under at the halfway point of the third men's Major of the year, but trails Potgieter when it comes to distance off the tee this week.
Potgieter averaged 350.1 yards in round one and 329.8 yards in round two, while DeChambeau's stats were more consistent at 334.5 and 333.7 yards on Thursday and Friday respectively. Interestingly, another amateur, Gordon Sargent occupies third spot, emphasising the recent trend in the men's game.
DeChambeau will, however, have a chance to make amends over the weekend after Potgieter impressively made the cut at LACC. The South African fired rounds of 70 and 72 on his US Open debut to get through on the number, which fell at two-over.
Potgieter won last year's Amateur Championship at Royal Lytham & St Annes to book his spot in the field this week. He missed the cut at The Open last year and The Masters this year but will have the chance to battle it out for the low amateur medal at the US Open with Sargent and Maxwell Moldovan.
A lifelong golf fan, Andy graduated in 2019 with a degree in Sports Journalism and got his first role in the industry as the Instruction Editor for National Club Golfer. From there, he went on to enjoy a spell freelancing for Stats Perform producing football reports, and then for RacingNews365 covering Formula 1. However, he couldn't turn down the opportunity to get back into the sport he grew up watching and playing and now covers a mixture of equipment, instruction and news for Golf Monthly's website and print title.
Andy took up the game at the age of seven and even harboured ambitions of a career in the professional ranks for a spell. That didn’t pan out, but he still enjoys his weekend golf at Royal Troon and holds a scratch handicap. As a side note, he's made five holes-in-one and could quite possibly be Retief Goosen’s biggest fan.
As well as the above, some of Andy's work has featured on websites such as goal.com, dailyrecord.co.uk, and theopen.com.
What's in Andy's bag?
Driver: Callaway Mavrik Sub-Zero (9°)
3-wood: TaylorMade Stealth 2 Plus (15°)
Driving iron: Titleist U500 (17°)
Irons: Callaway Apex Pro '19 (4-PW)
Wedges: Titleist Vokey SM9 (50°, 54° and 58°)
Putter: TaylorMade Spider X
Ball: TaylorMade TP5x
