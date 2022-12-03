Golfers Argue On Final Green At Australian Open

Golf is a game where tempers can flare, but rarely, on the professional circuit at least, do you see players arguing on the course. Of course, players will have words themselves if they hit a poor shot, but rarely do you see players arguing with one another.

At the Australian Open, we saw just that, when American, Marina Alex, seemed to react angrily to an action of Australia’s Julienne Soo, with it unclear as to what the pair were disputing. You can watch the full video here. (opens in new tab)

Alex's last victory came back in May 2022 at the Palos Verdes Championship (Image credit: Getty Images)

According to Nine News, Alex was unhappy with the location of Soo’s ball after the Aussie attempted to throw it into the crowd, with the American claiming that the ball was left in the bunker while others said it was not in the sand, instead in an area adjacent to the crowd.

Nothing has been confirmed yet but, either way, Alex didn't seem best pleased, initially snubbing Soo before the pair walked off the 18th green, with spectators noticing the slight domestic that had taken place.

Currently, Jiyai Shin holds a one shot lead from AIG Women's Open winner, Ashleigh Buhai (opens in new tab), while Adam Scott has a one shot advantage over Poland's Adrian Meronk in the men's division.

Scott is looking for his first victory since the 2020 Genesis Invitational (Image credit: Getty Images)

One player we won't be seeing on Sunday is Cameron Smith, with the Australian missing the Saturday cut by a number of shots. There had been a slightly humorous moment on Friday evening though when, after thinking he had missed the first cut, he headed to the pub.

However, after conditions worsened in the afternoon, Smith found his score was good enough to make it to Saturday. "I was pretty quick to the pub," stated Smith. "I was probably a few too many beers deep and then I realised we had an early tee time, so I got back on the waters and was a good boy the rest of the night."

