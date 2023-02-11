Golfer Stops Traffic After Wayward Shot At Asian Tour Event
Berry Henson found himself in an interesting situation at the International Series Oman event, as his second shot almost hit a pickup truck
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
- Sign up to Golf Monthly Newsletter Newsletter
We've all faced bizarre and odd situations on the golf course. I mean, that's just part of the game! However, I can never recall stopping traffic from a shot before... In Asian Tour player Berry Henson's case, he did exactly that, with his shot on the 16th hole at the International Series Oman.
The American, who sits in a tie for sixth, had been enjoying a steady round at Al Mouj Golf Course but, on the par 5 16th hole, he went for the green with his second shot. On a slight downhill lie, Henson made contact with the ball and instantly dropped his club in disgust for good reason...
For your viewing pleasure. Lol https://t.co/ba87dhMMdpFebruary 11, 2023
Taking flight, the ball hooked drastically left and finished mere feet away from a pickup truck that was situated just off the side of a main road. Following a chat with the rules official, Henson managed to play a solid shot back onto the green, but subsequently three-putted for a bogey.
Following his dropped shot, he did birdie the last for a two-under-par round of 70, with the American five shots back of third round leader, Takumi Kanaya, who posted a five-under round of 67.
Luckily, Henson managed to find the funny side of his second shot, as he retweeted the video from the Asian Tour's Twitter page with the caption "for your viewing pleasure. Lol." One of the players who responded was Scott Hend, who simply stated: "Dam that is wide..."
Well you always know entertainment is guaranteed when Berry & I are in the same vicinity but this takes it to a whole new level. The hensonator literally stopping traffic on 16 today after hitting it next to a parked pickup truck 😅@BerryHenson pic.twitter.com/9MJnb5b9poFebruary 11, 2023
One other individual who was on sight for the shot was Asian Tour commentator, Timmy Constantine Low, who posted an image of Henson taking a drop from the pickup truck with the caption: "Well you always know entertainment is guaranteed when Berry & I are in the same vicinity, but this takes it to a whole new level. The hensonator literally stopping traffic on 16 today after hitting it next to a parked pickup truck."
Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover weekend news and social media, as well as help look after Golf Monthly’s many buyers’ guides and equipment reviews.
Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round came in 2016, where he shot a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine holes. He currently plays at Witney Lakes in Oxfordshire and his favourite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.
Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?
Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°
Fairway Wood: TaylorMade Rocketballz Stage 2, 15°, 19°
Hybrid: Adams Super Hybrid, 22°
Irons: Mizuno MP54, 5-PW
Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°
Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero
Ball: Titleist Pro V1x
-
-
PGA Tour Player Keeps His Phoenix Open Beer Tradition Going
Ryan Palmer continued to entertain the Phoenix crowd, as he distributed $10 bills out to the spectators
By Matt Cradock • Published
-
Jeunghun Wang Leads On DP World Tour After Returning From Military Service
Wang currently co-leads the Singapore Classic as he looks for his first DP World Tour title since 2017
By Matt Cradock • Published