Golfer Stops Traffic After Wayward Shot At Asian Tour Event

We've all faced bizarre and odd situations on the golf course. I mean, that's just part of the game! However, I can never recall stopping traffic from a shot before... In Asian Tour player Berry Henson's case, he did exactly that, with his shot on the 16th hole at the International Series Oman.

The American, who sits in a tie for sixth, had been enjoying a steady round at Al Mouj Golf Course but, on the par 5 16th hole, he went for the green with his second shot. On a slight downhill lie, Henson made contact with the ball and instantly dropped his club in disgust for good reason...

Taking flight, the ball hooked drastically left and finished mere feet away from a pickup truck that was situated just off the side of a main road. Following a chat with the rules official, Henson managed to play a solid shot back onto the green, but subsequently three-putted for a bogey.

Following his dropped shot, he did birdie the last for a two-under-par round of 70, with the American five shots back of third round leader, Takumi Kanaya, who posted a five-under round of 67.

Luckily, Henson managed to find the funny side of his second shot, as he retweeted the video from the Asian Tour's Twitter page with the caption "for your viewing pleasure. Lol." One of the players who responded was Scott Hend, who simply stated: "Dam that is wide..."

One other individual who was on sight for the shot was Asian Tour commentator, Timmy Constantine Low, who posted an image of Henson taking a drop from the pickup truck with the caption: "Well you always know entertainment is guaranteed when Berry & I are in the same vicinity, but this takes it to a whole new level. The hensonator literally stopping traffic on 16 today after hitting it next to a parked pickup truck."