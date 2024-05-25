Two-Time PGA Tour Winner Grayson Murray Passes Away Aged 30
Grayson Murray has sadly passed away at the age of 30, PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan has announced
Two-time PGA Tour winner Grayson Murray has tragically passed away, commissioner Jay Monahan has announced.
Murray, who won his second PGA Tour title at the Sony Open in January, was just 30.
He was playing in this week's Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial Country Club, where he withdrew due to illness in round two. The tournament will continue at the request of Murray's parents.
"We were devastated to learn – and are heartbroken to share – that PGA TOUR player Grayson Murray passed away this morning. I am at a loss for words," Jay Monahan said in a statement.
"The PGA TOUR is a family, and when you lose a member of your family, you are never the same. We mourn Grayson and pray for comfort for his loved ones.
"I reached out to Grayson’s parents to offer our deepest condolences, and during that conversation, they asked that we continue with tournament play. They were adamant that Grayson would want us to do so. As difficult as it will be, we want to respect their wishes.
"The PGA TOUR has grief counselors available at both tournament sites, as well as virtually for those not in the field. I am en route to Ft. Worth and will share more information when we can."
Born in Raleigh, North Carolina, Murray turned professional in 2015 after a glittering junior and amateur career that saw him win three Junior Worlds and become the second-youngest player to make the cut in Korn Ferry Tour history at the age of 16.
He won seven times as a professional. His first PGA Tour victory came at the 2017 Barbasol Championship before capturing his second title in Hawaii seven years later.
He also had three Korn Ferry Tour victories, including two last year.
Murray had been open with his struggles with anxiety and depression as well as his desire to inspire others from his journey earlier this year after his Sony Open win.
"I did go to rehab for a month. It was by choice. It was time. The Lord was looking out for me then, and he's definitely looking out for me now," he said in January.
"My story is not finished. I think it's just beginning. I hope I can inspire a lot of people going forward that have their own issues.
"I feel like starting now I can be the golfer that I've always wanted to be."
Our thoughts are with Murray's family and friends.
