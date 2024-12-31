'It Was The Stand-Out Tournament From Start To Finish' - Which Golf Event Was The Best This Year?

The topic of the most entertaining golf tournament of the year is likely to ruffle a few feathers and, for 2024, it seems that one event dominates proceedings when the topic comes up.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Throughout the past 12 months there have been plenty of incredible moments and, when it comes to tournaments, we've been truly spoilt for choice in terms of what could be the most exciting.

Obviously, the stand-out event has to be Bryson DeChambeau's US Open victory, where he pipped Rory McIlroy by a single stroke after McIlroy bogeyed three of the final four holes.

However, there's also Scottie Scheffler's gold medal victory at the Olympics, where the World No.1 shot a back nine 29, as well as Lottie Woad birdieing the final two holes to clinch the Augusta National Women's Amateur by a single stroke.

It's tough to decipher then what the most exciting tournament has been in 2024, which is why the Golf Monthly team have put pen to paper to discuss which event has been their favorite.

Tournament Of The Year Nominees

US Open - Bryson DeChambeau snatches win over Rory McIlroy

Men's Olympics - Scottie Scheffler cards back nine 29 to claim gold

ANWA - Lottie Woad birdies final two holes to win by single stroke

AIG Women's Open - Lydia Ko holds off the likes of Nelly Korda to win at the Home of Golf

Open de Espana - Angel Hidalgo defeats Jon Rahm in playoff epic

Curtis Cup - Team GB&I scoop up trophy for first time since 2016

LIV Golf Team Championship - Ripper GC claim chaotic final day in Dallas

Wyndham Championship - Aaron Rai wins maiden PGA Tour title in marathon Sunday

BMW PGA Championship - Billy Horschel eagles playoff hole to break McIlroy's heart

Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship - Paul Waring holds off stacked leaderboard

LIV Golf Adelaide - Record crowds watch home favorites, Ripper GC, claim team title in playoff

Meijer LPGA Classic - Lilia Vu cards round of the day and defeats Lexi Thompson and Grace Kim in playoff

ISCO Championship - Harry Hall chips in to claim victory in five man playoff

PNC Championship - Team Langer defeat Team Woods in epic final day

Matt Cradock Staff Writer

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The obvious answer to this category, for me, is the US Open and Men's Olympics. However, I will add that I also feel the BMW PGA Championship should get a shout out in this section.

Throughout the final day at Wentworth Rory McIlroy, Billy Horschel and many others traded positions and, in the end, it took an incredible eagle at the second playoff hole for Horschel to get over the line. The fact he went birdie-birdie-eagle for the final three times he played the treacherous 18th showed the quality on display that day.

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Jonny Leighfield News Writer

(Image credit: Getty Images)

So many of the nominated events were amazing, but it could be argued that the majority were only greatly compelling towards the end - as is often the case and perhaps fairly so.

But, for me, the men's Olympic golf competition in Paris was the standout tournament from start to finish. The scoring was low, the crowds were massive, and the players were fully engaged, resulting in multiple record-breaking feats and consistently close action. Helped by the near heroics of home favorite Victor Perez, the first three days laid down such an incredible platform for what occurred on Sunday. And we all know what happened then.

But, purely for the whole atmosphere and four full days of fascinating competition which really seemed to engage anyone in the world who was able to watch it, the men's Olympic event just takes the crown in this category.

Elliott Heath News Editor

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Three of these events really stand out to me - the US Open, the Curtis Cup and the men’s Olympics.

The men’s Olympics from start to finish was a joy to watch and it has been fantastic to see more and more of the world’s top players support golf in the Games. There was no money on the line, it was just golf as a sport on a very entertaining course. We had a brilliant final round in Paris that reminded me of why I love watching the world’s best players.

The Curtis Cup was another of the best spectacles this year, with GB&I and USA’s future stars battling it out over one of the world’s greatest courses. It has a gripping finish, too, and I was so impressed on-site with the golf on display. Mimi Rhodes’ halved point with Melanie Green to give GB&I its first win in eight years was truly clutch as there were thousands of fans watching the conclusion of that match. So many of the 2024 Curtis Cup roster will go on to big things.

But the tournament of the year for me has to be the US Open, though. When you think of what happened in golf in 2024, you immediately go back to what happened over the last hour at Pinehurst No.2. I was so sure that McIlroy was going to finally end his Major drought and was, like everyone else, completely gobsmacked when he missed that putt on 16, as well as that one on 18.

Bryson DeChambeau’s bunker shot on the 72nd hole will go down in history as one of the greatest Major-winning shots. The entire final round was simply gripping and it culminated with an ending that us golf fans will remember for the rest of our lives. What a tournament.