Golf Resort Entrepreneur Peter De Savary Dies Aged 78
The businessman, who operated seven championship courses, passed away unexpectedly on 30 October
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
- Sign up to Golf Monthly Newsletter Newsletter
Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment.
Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Entrepreneur Peter de Savary, who developed several world-class golf destinations, has died aged 78.
The businessman, who passed away unexpectedly on 30 October, enjoyed a six-decade career and during that time he helped build and operate seven championship courses including the Abaco Club in the Bahamas, Bovey Castle in England and Scotland's Carnegie Links at Skibo Castle, Royal Dornoch Golf Hotel and Machrie Golf Hotel. Bovey Castle was also named Best Golf Resort in England at the 2005 World Travel Awards.
De Savary, who was also a member of The Duke of Edinburgh Golf Society, was best known for his work in hospitality through which he brought to life over 60 hotels, hospitality projects and resorts including those featuring the famously high-end golf courses.
The entrepreneur had interests in a wide range of other business and industries, too. After being expelled from school at 16 he became a millionaire by the time he was 30 after founding an import-export business in Nigeria. However, he really rose to prominence during the 1980s for his yachting ability, which saw him lead the British challenge for the America's Cup in 1983. He was also the chairman of Millwall football club between 2005 and 2006.
As well as his business interests, De Savary was also a passionate philanthropist, particularly over initiatives supporting animals and disadvantaged children. Meanwhile, he was also a Patron and board member of the British Teenage Cancer Trust.
Da Savary's wife, Lana, paid tribute to her husband saying: “Peter was extraordinary, not just as a businessman but as a wonderful mentor, loving husband and devoted father of his five daughters. He was a remarkable man and an enormous gap will be left in our lives without him.”
De Savary is survived by his wife and five daughters.
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
-
-
Best Black Friday Golf Club Deals
Do your golf clubs need upgrading? We list the best Black Friday Golf Club Deals out there right now...
By Dan Parker • Published
-
Callaway 2022 Great Big Bertha Iron Review
Scott Kramer takes this set of super premium irons to the course to examine what performance golfers can expect
By Scott Kramer • Published