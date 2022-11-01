Golf Resort Entrepreneur Peter De Savary Dies Aged 78

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Entrepreneur Peter de Savary, who developed several world-class golf destinations, has died aged 78.

The businessman, who passed away unexpectedly on 30 October, enjoyed a six-decade career and during that time he helped build and operate seven championship courses including the Abaco Club in the Bahamas, Bovey Castle in England and Scotland's Carnegie Links at Skibo Castle, Royal Dornoch Golf Hotel and Machrie Golf Hotel. Bovey Castle was also named Best Golf Resort in England at the 2005 World Travel Awards.

De Savary, who was also a member of The Duke of Edinburgh Golf Society, was best known for his work in hospitality through which he brought to life over 60 hotels, hospitality projects and resorts including those featuring the famously high-end golf courses.

The entrepreneur had interests in a wide range of other business and industries, too. After being expelled from school at 16 he became a millionaire by the time he was 30 after founding an import-export business in Nigeria. However, he really rose to prominence during the 1980s for his yachting ability, which saw him lead the British challenge for the America's Cup in 1983. He was also the chairman of Millwall football club between 2005 and 2006.

As well as his business interests, De Savary was also a passionate philanthropist, particularly over initiatives supporting animals and disadvantaged children. Meanwhile, he was also a Patron and board member of the British Teenage Cancer Trust.

Da Savary's wife, Lana, paid tribute to her husband saying: “Peter was extraordinary, not just as a businessman but as a wonderful mentor, loving husband and devoted father of his five daughters. He was a remarkable man and an enormous gap will be left in our lives without him.”

De Savary is survived by his wife and five daughters.