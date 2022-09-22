Golf Monthly Appoints Alison Root As Women’s Golf Editor
Leading journalist Alison Root joins Golf Monthly as Women's Golf Editor
Future plc brand Golf Monthly has appointed leading golf journalist Alison Root as the brand’s Women's Golf Editor as part of an increased focus on women’s golf and additional investment into producing content for female golfers.
“I am absolutely delighted to announce Alison as our new Women's Golf Editor,” said Golf Monthly Editor Mike Harris. “Alison needs no introduction to the golf industry having worked as Editor of Women & Golf for 10 years before leaving to set up Glorious, a website that focuses on women’s sport through the lens of art and culture. She has been a key contributor to Golf Monthly over the past 18 months.
Alison will retain her position as Editorial Director of Glorious, but in her capacity as Women’s Editor she will oversee a monthly digital content plan and will also work with the print team to deliver high quality multi-platform women's golf content.
Harris added, “As we ramp up our women’s content we will be able to offer our partners an exciting range of highly targeted commercial opportunities.”
“I am delighted to be formally taking on the running of women’s golf content and pleased to see Golf Monthly deliver on the promise to produce more content for women by women,’ said Root.
"Through up-to-date news, features and opinion pieces, our content will give new and experienced golfers alike a fresh outlook based on the changing face of the women’s game in the modern era, along with expert reviews and buying advice.”
Alison will be supported by the brand’s existing female content creators, including PGA professional and Top 50 coach, Katie Dawkins and highly respected journalist Carly Frost; and she will also be expanding the roster of female contributors.
Speaking about the increased focus on Women’s Golf content, Mike Harris says, “Our SEO-focused content strategy has allowed us to create a tranche of women's golf content that we knew the audience wanted, and it has performed exceptionally well from both an audience engagement and e-commerce perspective.
“2022 has also seen us publish our Ultimate Guide to Women’s Golf bookazine and significantly increase the amount of coverage of the women’s game within the pages of Golf Monthly magazine. Alison and the team will build on that foundation by creating even more inspiring content for female golfers both as we head into 2023, which is set to be a very exciting year for the women’s game with the AIG Women’s Open at Walton Heath in August and the biennial Solheim Cup at Finca Cortesin in Spain providing landmark focal points.”
For more information contact Michael Harris michael.harris@futurenet.com
