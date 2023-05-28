'Golf Is Crazy' - Pro Golfer Betters Score By 17 Shots Just A Day Apart

Golf is a weird and wonderful game. One day, it seems you can't hit a golf club to save your life then, the very next day, you fire a career best round where nothing can go wrong.

It's bizarre and, during the Copenhagen Challenge on the Challenge Tour, Matt Ford showed just that, with the Englishman producing weekend rounds of 80-63, a whole 17 shots difference!

Only 17 shots better today and I was disappointed coming off the last!! Golf is crazy 🤯 pic.twitter.com/Gu3qEWp7qjMay 28, 2023 See more

Posting to Twitter, Ford wrote: "Only 17 shots better today and I was disappointed coming off the last!! Golf is crazy," with the 45-year-old also adding images of his Saturday scorecard and his Sunday game.

On Saturday, we see Ford produce his eight-over-par round, with the Englishman bogeying the first and sixth, and a double bogey rounding out a four-over front nine of 39. From there, it doesn't get much better, with Ford making four bogeys on his back nine for a 41, with his eventual score being eight-over-par.

Obviously out of the tournament, Ford improved his front nine by nine shots on Sunday, as five birdies in a seven hole stretch gave him a front nine 30. Following that, two birdies and a bogey followed, with the Englishman finishing his round eagle-birdie for a 33 and an overall 63.

Although he finished 11 shots behind eventual winner, Mateo Manessero, Ford will no doubt take some positives away from Royal Golf Club, Copenhagen. Certainly, a 63 with a bogey is something to be happy about, with Ford jumping up multiple positions to finish in a tie for 24th on the final day.