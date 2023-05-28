'Golf Is Crazy' - Pro Golfer Betters Score By 17 Shots Just A Day Apart
Matt Ford endured a slightly interesting weekend, which included rounds of 80 and 63...
Golf is a weird and wonderful game. One day, it seems you can't hit a golf club to save your life then, the very next day, you fire a career best round where nothing can go wrong.
It's bizarre and, during the Copenhagen Challenge on the Challenge Tour, Matt Ford showed just that, with the Englishman producing weekend rounds of 80-63, a whole 17 shots difference!
Only 17 shots better today and I was disappointed coming off the last!! Golf is crazy 🤯 pic.twitter.com/Gu3qEWp7qjMay 28, 2023
Posting to Twitter, Ford wrote: "Only 17 shots better today and I was disappointed coming off the last!! Golf is crazy," with the 45-year-old also adding images of his Saturday scorecard and his Sunday game.
On Saturday, we see Ford produce his eight-over-par round, with the Englishman bogeying the first and sixth, and a double bogey rounding out a four-over front nine of 39. From there, it doesn't get much better, with Ford making four bogeys on his back nine for a 41, with his eventual score being eight-over-par.
Obviously out of the tournament, Ford improved his front nine by nine shots on Sunday, as five birdies in a seven hole stretch gave him a front nine 30. Following that, two birdies and a bogey followed, with the Englishman finishing his round eagle-birdie for a 33 and an overall 63.
Although he finished 11 shots behind eventual winner, Mateo Manessero, Ford will no doubt take some positives away from Royal Golf Club, Copenhagen. Certainly, a 63 with a bogey is something to be happy about, with Ford jumping up multiple positions to finish in a tie for 24th on the final day.
Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover weekend news and social media, as well as help look after Golf Monthly’s many buyers’ guides and equipment reviews.
Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round came in 2016, where he shot a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine holes. He currently plays at Witney Lakes in Oxfordshire and his favourite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.
Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?
Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°
Fairway Wood: TaylorMade Rocketballz Stage 2, 15°, 19°
Hybrid: Adams Super Hybrid, 22°
Irons: Mizuno MP54, 5-PW
Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°
Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero
Ball: Titleist Pro V1x
