Gary Player Can Shoot His Age 'With My Eyes Closed' After A 76 At Augusta

The indomitable Gary Player insists golf is getting easier for him as he gets older, having comfortably beaten his age when playing Augusta National recently in a feat he insists he can do “with my eyes closed.”

The 87-year-old’s latest claim is that he has shot his age or better 3,072 times in a row after carding a 76 around Augusta National last weekend.

Player recently said that he had to “beg a member” just to get a round at the home of the Masters, but he seems to have found a willing Green Jacket wearer for his latest 18 holes at the iconic venue.

The South African covered a range of topics when speaking at the Sports Business Club of the Palm Beaches event including his own game being helped by technology, and a message for LIV Golf players.

Turning 88 in November, the nine-time Major winner says that shooting his age today is not a tough prospect at all.

“I could do that with my eyes closed,” he said, adding that technology is a big reason why, as it has made the game easier for him despite his advancing years.

“I don’t find anything tough (about playing golf) - in my prime I found it very tough - because now you’ve got a ball that goes 50 yards farther,” added Player, who shot his 76 at Augusta with an injured hand.

“You got metal heads. I don’t miss the fairway. I didn’t miss a fairway (Sunday) with one hand.

“I’m averaging par at my age. I beat my age usually by 15 shots. I average 73. It’s a completely, utterly different game. Nowhere near the same game.”

Player says he had three birdies at Augusta and even managed to finish with a seven on 18 and still shoot 76, which shouldn’t be a great surprise for a World Golf Hall of Famer.

Player’s other big topic was LIV Golf, as he issued a message to stars joining Greg Norman’s new tour to “just be honest” and admit they left because of the money.

Among the work Player still does is as ambassadorial role with Golf Saudi, which he says is “representing women’s golf, junior golf and building golf courses in bulk.”

So although he still thinks that players moving from the PGA Tour to LIV are “guys that can’t win on the regular tour any more” he doesn’t have a problem with them taking the money – as long as they’re honest about it.

“My father taught me - and he was a very poor man, but a very brilliant man - always respect the other man’s opinion,” Player said. “And that’s terribly important.

“Whatever it may be, whether it’s politics, whatever the subject may be, respect the other man’s opinion. But just come out and say I’m joining it because of the money. Just be honest in life. Everybody’s entitled.”