G-Mac and Koepka Off To The Races As They Chase Cheltenham Festival Dream
Graeme McDowell and Brooks Koepka will make a surprise stop at Kempton races later in February to watch their horse Givemefive in action
Graeme McDowell and Brooks Koepka are making the trip Kempton races later in February watch their horse in action that they hope can land a huge win at the prestigious Cheltenham Festival.
The duo, who both play for Smash GC in the LIV Golf League, own smart four-year-old hurdler Givemefive - who aptly enough smashed the field with a dominant 18-length victory last month at Warwick.
Up-and-coming young British trainer Harry Derham says the duo will watch their horse run in the Adonis Juvenile Hurdle at Kempton on 24 February as they stop off on their journey from Florida to the Middle East - with LIV Golf Jeddah scheduled for 1 March.
A good performance there will see all eyes on the Triumph Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival - which would be some going for not only the 29-year-old trainer but also first-time owner Koepka.
“They are going to come because they are flying from Florida to the Middle East and are going to stop over, hopefully watch ‘Five’ run really well and then carry on to the Middle East,” Derham told Racing TV.
“I don’t think Brooks has ever been racing, but he’s a first-time owner who has had a horse who has won two races so is obviously enjoying it.
“He’s really enthusiastic about it and he and one of his best mates, Daniel Gambill, own the horse with Graeme.
"They are obviously loving it because they have a really exciting horse and it will be good to give them a nice day out at Kempton – and hopefully ‘Five’ will read the script.”
Major Stud 🐎 Brooks Koepka and Graeme McDowell's horse, GIVEMEFIVE, dominated the race at Warwick! Breeding winners only at Smash GC 💪 pic.twitter.com/MJpk5KQDazJanuary 22, 2024
It will be an exciting stopover for the LIV Golf duo, with their charge Givemefive already as short as 14/1 in places for the Triumph Hurdle.
If there's another solid performance at Kempton, though, those odds will tumble and they will feel they have a genuine chance at Cheltenham - the pinnacle of jumps racing.
“Givemefive is going to run in the Adonis and depending on how he gets on there, he could run at Cheltenham,” Derham added.
“The Adonis will tell us more. He was really impressive last time out, but that form didn’t work out yesterday.
“I don’t think he has done enough to run in the Triumph straight away and officially on ratings he has a stone to find with the favourite, which sounds quite a lot, and the Adonis will tell us.
"I’m not using the Adonis as a stepping stone though, and for a trainer who has only been training a year, it is an enormous deal to have a runner in that race and we will go there all guns blazing.”
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
Paul Higham is a sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in covering most major sporting events for both Sky Sports and BBC Sport. He is currently freelance and covers the golf majors on the BBC Sport website. Highlights over the years include covering that epic Monday finish in the Ryder Cup at Celtic Manor and watching Rory McIlroy produce one of the most dominant Major wins at the 2011 US Open at Congressional. He also writes betting previews and still feels strangely proud of backing Danny Willett when he won the Masters in 2016 - Willett also praised his putting stroke during a media event before the Open at Hoylake. Favourite interviews he's conducted have been with McIlroy, Paul McGinley, Thomas Bjorn, Rickie Fowler and the enigma that is Victor Dubuisson. A big fan of watching any golf from any tour, sadly he spends more time writing about golf than playing these days with two young children, and as a big fair weather golfer claims playing in shorts is worth at least five shots. Being from Liverpool he loves the likes of Hoylake, Birkdale and the stretch of tracks along England's Golf Coast, but would say his favourite courses played are Kingsbarns and Portrush.
-
-
'Start Your Engines!' - Watch The Crazy Scenes As Fans Race To WM Phoenix Open Stadium Hole
An array of fans lined up ahead of gates opening to secure the best possible spots on the 16th hole at TPC Scottsdale
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
Who Is Anirban Lahiri's Caddie?
Tim Giuliano is a relatively recent addition to Lahiri's team and once held the honor of caddying for Jack Nicklaus at Augusta
By Jonny Leighfield Published