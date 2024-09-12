Future Solheim Cup Captains - We Predict Who Could Captain Team USA And Europe Next

Winning the Solheim Cup is often one of the highlights of any professional golfer's career and, if you can do it as a captain, it's sometimes more special than if you were a player.

Not only do they pick the teams for the five sessions, but the build-up to the tournament requires a lot of work, effort and organization. For 2024, Stacy Lewis and Suzann Pettersen are at the helm of the US and European sides again, as they continue their duel following a 14-14 tie at Finca Cortesin in 2023.

That time around, Europe retained the cup and, going into the Robert Trent Jones Golf Club in 2024, it's set up to be an absolute epic. However, following the conclusion of the tournament, who might step up to the captaincy plate in 2026 and 2028? Here, we take a look at the contenders.

Team USA

Angela Stanford

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Arguably, Angela Stanford will be the favorite to take over the captaincy from Lewis in 2026, with the Major winner now in her third term of vice captaincy after featuring in 2021, 2023 and 2024.

A three-time winner of the Solheim Cup as a player, winning in 2007, 2009 and 2015, Stanford's record isn't the greatest, having claimed just four wins, 13 losses and 3 ties. Despite this, the seven-time LPGA Tour winner has an incredible amount of experience and would bring a lot to the role of captain.

Brittany Lincicome

(Image credit: Getty Images)

A two-time Major winner, Lincicome is making her vice captain debut in 2024, with the American a six-time Solheim Cup player and four time victor, having won in 2007, 2009, 2015 and 2017.

Featuring in 21 matches at the Solheim Cup, winning seven, you could perhaps argue that Lincicome will be more tailored towards the captaincy in 2028, but we can certainly expect her to be on the captaincy team for Solheim Cups in the future.

Morgan Pressel

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Making her second appearance as a US vice captain, Morgan Pressel is another player who could potentially take up the reins as captain in future Solheim Cups, with the 36-year-old holding an excellent record in the event.

In 22 matches, she has 11 wins, eight losses and 3 ties, with Pressel part of three Solheim Cup victories. Currently, she is also the lead analyst for Golf Channel/NBC, so will be a pivotal asset, given how much golf Pressel watches, and will no doubt be US captain at some point in her career.

Lexi Thompson

(Image credit: Getty Images)

This may be a shock inclusion, but hear us out... To us, we believe that Lexi Thompson will be a Solheim Cup captain at some point in her career and, given that she is set to retire at the end of the 2024 LPGA Tour season, it could be sooner rather than later.

Making her seventh Solheim Cup appearance, Thompson has secured 12.5 points from her 23 matches and has been involved in every Solheim Cup since 2013. Despite only being 29-years-old, she is still firmly part of the current squad, which makes her a great candidate for the next few editions of the tournament.

Paula Creamer

(Image credit: Getty Images)

A Solheim Cup legend, Paula Creamer holds an incredible record in the tournament, with 17 victories, 9 losses and 5 ties. Making her vice captaincy debut in 2024, there's no denying the experience she will bring to the team.

Being on five victorious American sides, Creamer holds the record for most foursomes victories, arguably the toughest format to play, and didn't miss a single Solheim Cup from 2005 to 2017.

Michelle Wie West

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Previously Michelle Wie West served as a vice captain in 2021 and played five Solheim Cups in her career, winning three. What's more, in her debut, the American claimed 3.5 points out 4, with it being one of the best rookie appearances in a Solheim Cup.

Playing her last competitive tournament at the 2023 US Women's Open at Pebble Beach, it wouldn't be surprising to see Wie West appear back in the captaincy, or vice captaincy, frame going into the future.

Cristie Kerr

(Image credit: Getty Images)

A 20-time winner on the LPGA Tour, Cristie Kerr is one of the few experienced American players who hasn't featured on the captaincy team at the Solheim Cup, despite her incredible record of nine appearances in the event.

Holding a record of 18 wins, 14 losses and 6 ties, Kerr has six Solheim Cup wins and, having played a limited schedule in 2024, could well be in the vice captaincy frame over the next few editions of the tournament.

Team Europe

Mel Reid

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Mel Reid loves the Solheim Cup and is a five-time player in the tournament, winning twice in 2011 and 2021. Impressively, Reid was a vice captain in 2019 and played her way back into the team for the next edition of the event, showing her will to win.

Earlier in 2024, the Englishwoman impressed in her broadcasting debut and will make her second appearance as a vice captain this year. Still playing on the LPGA Tour circuit, it may not be in 2026 we see Reid, but it wouldn't be a surprise.

Caroline Martens

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Like Reid, Caroline Martens is making her second vice captain appearance and, although she didn't feature in a Solheim Cup in her playing career, the Norwegian was one of the vice captains in the victorious side in 2023.

If Pettersen stepped down from the captaincy after this year's Solheim Cup, you could argue that Martens would be a safe pick for the next edition, given her experience over the past two events. What's more, the 37-year-old is retired, so would be able to put her full effort in without the distraction of playing tournament golf.

Anna Nordqvist

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The Swede is one of the most experienced European Solheim Cup players in history, with Anna Nordqvist making her ninth appearance this year in Virginia. During that time, her record is 15 wins, 13 losses and 3 ties.

In 2023, Nordqvist was a playing vice captain and, for 2024, she falls into that role once again. The only reason why she may not be captain in 2026 is due to the fact she will likely be playing competitive golf still, so it maybe that the 37-year-old takes up the captaincy role later in her career.

Carlota Ciganda

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The Spanish star claimed the pivotal point at the 2023 Solheim Cup, with Carlota Ciganda also going undefeated at Finca Cortesin, as she secured a 4-0-0 record in her home country.

Making a seventh tournament appearance in 2024, she has won four times with a record of 11 wins, 8 losses and 4 ties. Although unlikely to captain next time around, given that Ciganda is still playing at the top level, we will likely see the 34-year-old captain at some point.