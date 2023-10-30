'Never Say Never' - Michelle Wie West Hints At Retirement U-Turn

When Michelle Wie West bowed out of the US Women’s Open at Pebble Beach having missed the cut, it was widely accepted that it would bring the curtain down on her competitive career.

After all, she had initially stepped back from the game following the same Major a year earlier, and admitted before July’s tournament that her appearance at the iconic course was “most likely a farewell” with motherhood and a partnership with The R&A to help develop the game’s future stars her priorities.

However, she has now hinted that a return to competitive action may be in her thoughts. In an interview with TMZ Sports, Wie West was asked what she’s been doing since she retired and replied: “Not playing more golf. Just living life with my daughter and working on a few projects.”

She continued: “I definitely don’t practice, that’s for sure. I just play.” She was then asked what she does to relax, and responded: “I’m a mum, I don’t relax!” However, she was also asked if we’ll ever see her play professionally again and replied: “Never say never, but probably not.”

In truth, Wie West has never fully closed the door on a career that brought one Major win, in the 2014 US Women’s Open at Pinehurst No.2. Before her sole competitive appearance this year, she admitted she was tempted by the 2026 edition of the US Women's Open, which will take place at Riviera Country Club.

She said: “I don’t know, you know. Riv is kind of tempting, I have to say, but, yeah, I think this might be the farewell, for now. I’m not closing any doors definitely, but, yeah, most likely a farewell."

She also admitted she was satisfied with her decision, saying: “I’m very happy with my life right now. I have an incredible family and all the things that I have time to be able to do now - working with the USGA and The R&A and hosting my own event, trying to help the next generation has been a big happy factor for me.”

As well as Wie West’s victory in the US Women’s Open nine years ago, she claimed four other wins in her professional career, which began in 2005 shortly before her 16th birthday. She also became the youngest player to qualify for a USGA amateur championship at the age of 10 and is one of just seven female golfers to have appeared on the PGA Tour.