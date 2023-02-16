Fitzpatrick And Pieters Discuss Paul Azinger's 'That Tour' Comments In Full Swing Episode
Azinger's infamous 'that tour' comments were brought up in Episode 5 of Netflix's brand new Full Swing docuseries
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
- Sign up to Golf Monthly Newsletter Newsletter
Matt Fitzpatrick and Thomas Pieters, along with journalist Dan Rapaport, were shown joking about Paul Azinger's infamous 'that tour' comments that were made in 2020 in the new Full Swing docuseries.
The fifth episode of the new Netflix series showed Fitzpatrick and Pieters chatting in their rental home during the week of the PGA Championship where the Englishman was set to play in the final group on Sunday.
Rapaport jokes that he wrote that Fitzpatrick would "s*** the bed" in the final round at Southern Hills before Fitzpatrick interjects with: "I've won a few on 'that' tour."
Pieters then also brings up how Daniel Berger apparently once said that one win on the PGA Tour is comparable to four wins in Europe, as the Europeans get across that disparaging comments made against the DP World Tour clearly do spur them on.
Paul Azinger's 'that tour' comment was made towards then-five-time DP World Tour winner Tommy Fleetwood back in 2020 while he was in contention for his first PGA Tour victory at the Honda Classic.
"A lot of pressure you know, you're trying to prove to everybody you've got what it takes and these guys know you can win all you want on that European Tour, the international game and all that, but you have to win on the PGA Tour," Azinger said in the booth, hinting at how much better the PGA Tour is compared to its European counterpart.
Azinger also discussed Lee Westwood's career in the same controversial clip. "Two wins on the PGA Tour but he's like 'oh I've won 44 times all over the world' but it's not the PGA Tour though," he said at the time.
The American received a lot of blowback at the time, with Westwood simply replying "Oh dear, oh dear," and Ian Poulter calling the comments "embarrassing."
"Paul please do not condescend or disrespect the @EuropeanTour and our players like that," the Englishman said on social media.
"We have slapped your arse in Ryder Cup for so long. I know you captained a win but seriously that was embarrassing today."
Fitzpatrick stars in Episode 5: American Dreams of Full Swing, where his US Open victory at Brookline features.
Elliott Heath is our Senior Staff Writer and has been with Golf Monthly since early 2016 after graduating with a degree in Sports Journalism. He manages the Golf Monthly news, features, courses and travel sections as well as our large Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages. Elliott has interviewed some huge names in the golf world including Sergio Garcia, Thomas Bjorn, Bernd Wiesberger and Scotty Cameron as well as a number of professionals on the DP World and PGA Tours. He covered the 2022 Masters from Augusta National as well as four Open Championships on-site including the 150th at St Andrews. He has played 35 of our Top 100 golf courses, with his favourites being both Sunningdales, Woodhall Spa, Old Head and Turnberry. He has been obsessed with the sport since the age of 8 and currently plays at West Byfleet Golf Club in Surrey, where his handicap index floats anywhere between 2-6. His golfing highlights are making albatross on the 9th hole on the Hotchkin Course at Woodhall Spa, shooting an under-par round, playing in the Aramco Team Series on the Ladies European Tour and making his one and only hole-in-one at the age of 15 - a long time ago now!
Elliott is currently playing:
Driver: Titleist TSR4
3 wood: TaylorMade SIM2 Max
Hybrid: TaylorMade SIM Max
Irons: Mizuno MP5 4-PW
Wedges: Cleveland RTX ZipCore 50, 54, 58
Putter: Odyssey White Hot OG #5
Ball: Titleist Pro V1x
-
-
Is Brooks Koepka Having 'Buyer's Remorse' Over Joining LIV Golf?
Alan Shipnuck claims he's hearing Koepka has 'buyer's remorse', although Greg Norman Jr calls those claims "Bs"
By Elliott Heath • Published
-
The Genesis Invitational 2023 Live Stream - how to watch Tiger Woods back in action
Make sure you miss none of the action from Riviera and one of the best tournaments of the year.
By Sam Tremlett • Published