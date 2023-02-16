Fitzpatrick And Pieters Discuss Paul Azinger's 'That Tour' Comments In Full Swing Episode

Matt Fitzpatrick and Thomas Pieters, along with journalist Dan Rapaport, were shown joking about Paul Azinger's infamous 'that tour' comments that were made in 2020 in the new Full Swing docuseries.

The fifth episode of the new Netflix series showed Fitzpatrick and Pieters chatting in their rental home during the week of the PGA Championship where the Englishman was set to play in the final group on Sunday.

Rapaport jokes that he wrote that Fitzpatrick would "s*** the bed" in the final round at Southern Hills before Fitzpatrick interjects with: "I've won a few on 'that' tour."

Pieters then also brings up how Daniel Berger apparently once said that one win on the PGA Tour is comparable to four wins in Europe, as the Europeans get across that disparaging comments made against the DP World Tour clearly do spur them on.

Paul Azinger's 'that tour' comment was made towards then-five-time DP World Tour winner Tommy Fleetwood back in 2020 while he was in contention for his first PGA Tour victory at the Honda Classic.

"A lot of pressure you know, you're trying to prove to everybody you've got what it takes and these guys know you can win all you want on that European Tour, the international game and all that, but you have to win on the PGA Tour," Azinger said in the booth, hinting at how much better the PGA Tour is compared to its European counterpart.

Azinger also discussed Lee Westwood's career in the same controversial clip. "Two wins on the PGA Tour but he's like 'oh I've won 44 times all over the world' but it's not the PGA Tour though," he said at the time.

The American received a lot of blowback at the time, with Westwood simply replying "Oh dear, oh dear," and Ian Poulter calling the comments "embarrassing."

"Paul please do not condescend or disrespect the @EuropeanTour and our players like that," the Englishman said on social media.

"We have slapped your arse in Ryder Cup for so long. I know you captained a win but seriously that was embarrassing today."

Fitzpatrick stars in Episode 5: American Dreams of Full Swing, where his US Open victory at Brookline features.