FedExCup Winners: Every PGA Tour Season Finale Champion

The FedExCup has played a crucial role at the business end of the PGA Tour season since 2007, with 2026 marking the 20th edition of the season-ending Playoffs.

There have been several iterations through the years, including changes to the number of Playoffs events.

Originally, four tournaments were played to determine the champion, although that was reduced to three in 2019. The controversial Starting Strokes format was also brought in that year for the finale, the traditional Tour Championship, before being abolished in 2025.

Throughout all the changes, the objective has remained the same - to crown the PGA Tour’s season-long champion.

Since its inception, there have been 16 different winners, with Tiger Woods claiming the first of his two titles in the inaugural edition.

There has been just one other multiple winner of the FedExCup, Rory McIlroy, who took the honours in 2016, 2019 and 2022.

Rory McIlroy is a three-time FedExCup winner (Image credit: Getty Images)

As the Playoffs head to their traditional conclusion at East Lake, Tommy Fleetwood defends his title, having memorably claimed his maiden PGA Tour title at last year’s Tour Championship, along with FedExCup honors.

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But who else has lifted the famous trophy? Here are all the winners between 2007 and 2025.

FedExCup Winners: 2007-2025