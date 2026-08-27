FedExCup Winners: Every PGA Tour Season Finale Champion

The FedExCup has played a crucial role at the business end of the PGA Tour season since 2007, with 2026 marking the 20th edition of the season-ending Playoffs.
There have been several iterations through the years, including changes to the number of Playoffs events.
Originally, four tournaments were played to determine the champion, although that was reduced to three in 2019. The controversial Starting Strokes format was also brought in that year for the finale, the traditional Tour Championship, before being abolished in 2025.
Throughout all the changes, the objective has remained the same - to crown the PGA Tour’s season-long champion.
Since its inception, there have been 16 different winners, with Tiger Woods claiming the first of his two titles in the inaugural edition.
There has been just one other multiple winner of the FedExCup, Rory McIlroy, who took the honours in 2016, 2019 and 2022.
As the Playoffs head to their traditional conclusion at East Lake, Tommy Fleetwood defends his title, having memorably claimed his maiden PGA Tour title at last year’s Tour Championship, along with FedExCup honors.
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But who else has lifted the famous trophy? Here are all the winners between 2007 and 2025.
FedExCup Winners: 2007-2025
- 2025 - Tommy Fleetwood
- 2024 - Scottie Scheffler
- 2023 - Viktor Hovland
- 2022 - Rory McIlroy
- 2021 - Patrick Cantlay
- 2020 - Dustin Johnson
- 2019 - Rory McIlroy
- 2018 - Justin Rose
- 2017 - Justin Thomas
- 2016 - Rory McIlroy
- 2015 - Jordan Spieth
- 2014 - Billy Horschel
- 2013 - Henrik Stenson
- 2012 - Brandt Snedeker
- 2011 - Bill Haas
- 2010 - Jim Furyk
- 2009 - Tiger Woods
- 2008 - Vijay Singh
- 2007 - Tiger Woods
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
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