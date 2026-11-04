Injured Marcel Siem Makes 'Tough Decision' On DP World Tour Qualifying School

European veteran Marcel Siem has withdrawn from the Final Stage of DP World Tour Qualifying School due to a persistent back injury.

The 46-year-old German, a six-time winner on the DP World Tour, says he's been playing with constant back pain ever since the 2025 Irish Open.

His form has suffered as a consequence and he finished down in 137th on the Race To Dubai rankings this year, prompting a trip to Infinitum for the gruelling Final Stage of Q School.

However, just ahead of the six-round marathon in Spain, Siem decided his body was not up to it and took the decision to pull out.

Siem said it was "one of the toughest decisions I’ve faced in a long time" as he ultimately made his choice, saying on Instagaram: "I’ve decided to withdraw from this year’s Qualifying School."

Siem went on to describe just how bad his back issue had been, having played through pain for over a year.

“Ever since the Irish Open last year, I’ve been struggling with back problems and ongoing pain,” he wrote. “Some weeks were better than others, but the truth is I haven’t played a single event completely pain-free since then.

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“It’s not an easy decision, but I know it’s the right one. My priority now is to finally give my back the rest, treatment and time it needs, followed by a proper rehabilitation and build-up phase.”

Siem has played a remarkable 594 tournaments on the DP World Tour since making his debut in 1998 and won the last of his six titles at the 2024 Italian Open.

He saved his card by the skin of his teeth last year by finishing in 95th in the 2025 Race To Dubai rankings, but made just 12 cuts from 26 events this year as his form took a further dive.

Siem admitted that he never gave his back injury enough rest in order to heal, as he stayed active to try and keep his card - but this time he'll be taking a proper break from the game to get fully healthy.

"Competing at the higest level of golf is tough enough, doing it while dealing with constant pain, especially after 20 years as a professional, makes it even harder," Siem added.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

“I’ve had many conversations with my medical team and they’ve given me a lot of confidence that, with the right approach and enough time, I can overcome this and return to competing at my very best. And that’s exactly what I intend to do.

“If there’s one thing my career has taught me, it’s how to get back up, keep fighting and never give up. I’ve done it before, and I’m ready to do it again! I already can’t wait to get back out there, compete and see all of you on the course again.

“I’m incredibly motivated for what’s ahead and truly believe there’s still a lot of great golf left in me.”