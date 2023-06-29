Eddie Pepperell Laments Lack Of Home Stars At British Masters

Eddie Pepperell has voiced his concern over the lack of top players competing at this week’s British Masters, and feels the game in the UK “will lose fans because of it”.

Discussing the DP World Tour event this week with Andrew Cotter and Iain Carter on The Chipping Forecast podcast, Pepperell also criticised a few of his fellow Tour players for missing the Belfry event.

"I think golf fans in the UK and Europe are entitled to feel that these players turn up for these kind of events"

“I think, for me, the biggest disappointment here is that we don’t have the Matt Fitzpatricks, the Tyrrell Hattons and the Tommy Fleetwoods of the world coming back home to play the British Masters,” said Pepperell, who opened his account with a level-par 72.

Pepperell then added: “Well, the fact that they actually don’t want to is the disappointment I have, and I think that they should honestly reconsider their obligation, because I actually think it’s an obligation to come home and support your home tournament.”

None of the world’s top 10 are playing in the British Masters, which this year is being hosted by Sir Nick Faldo.

The highest ranked player in the field is Justin Rose (31), who showed his class with a seven-under-par 65 to take the early lead on Thursday.

There are six more top-100 players competing for a title that has been won by a number of household names, including Bernhard Langer, Greg Norman, Ian Woosnam, Seve Ballesteros and Faldo.

Pepperell, who won the title himself in 2018, admits that we’re living in a very different world to when the likes of Norman, Seve and Faldo were prowling the fairways.

“We’re all probably a bit romantic here talking about this, but the reality is that for each and every individual at the top of any sport now, but particularly golf, this is just seen entirely as a business decision, quote unquote.”

Pepperell and Fleetwood play together at the 2019 British Masters, a tournament the latter also competed in in '15, '16 and '18 (Image credit: Getty Images)

The BBC’s golf correspondent, Carter, agreed with Pepperell, adding: “The UK and Europe are entitled to feel that these players turn up for these kind of events. If you want to be a genuine sporting hero, do that kind of thing.”

Former US Open champion, Fitzpatrick, who also has a British Masters title on his CV having won at Woburn in 2015, has just come to the end of a four-week run on the PGA Tour.

Fleetwood and Hatton have also been busy competing on the other side of the pond, and will most likely feel a rest is in order before they embark on a packed second half of the season that includes the final men's Major of the year, The Open and a Ryder Cup.

At the risk of reigniting the war of words with some of those playing on LIV, Pepperell added: “The nonsense we’ve seen come out of LIV players’ mouths in the last 12 months, it’s identical.

“There is no consideration for the systems that are in place or the institutions that have been put in place and the history behind them, and what the individuals that have participated in that over the years, the impact they’ve had.

“But we’re in a different world and I think that it’s ultimately very sad, and we will lose the fans because of it.”

The two-time DP World Tour winner may find himself on the receiving end of a response from the players he called out, although that won’t stop him from enjoying himself this week, not when he’s a “local hero”.

Asked by Cotter whether he feeds off playing in front of a home crowd, he joked: “Yeah, you do, and obviously I’m a national treasure and a bit of a local hero.”