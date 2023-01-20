EA Sports PGA Tour Game Release Date And Epic Course List Announced
The eagerly anticipated PGA Tour video game will feature some of golf's most famous courses in stunning detail
EA Sports has announced the release date for its first golf video game since 2015 - and it includes a star-studded line-up of 30 "bucket list" layouts from all over the world.
The big news is that Augusta National - which debuted in the Tiger Woods PGA Tour game in 2011 - is back and will be showcased in stunning detail. And not only that, the legendary game maker has created a "Road to the Masters" career mode.
In fact, EA Sports PGA Tour will become the exclusive home to all four men's majors - the Masters, PGA Championship, US Open and The Open - which was the feature most sought after by gaming aficionados.
It will also feature the LPGA's Amundi Evian Championship and will be updated with additional live content throughout the 2023 PGA Tour and LPGA Tour seasons.
"We're bringing the premier PGA Tour experience to players around the world with real-world golf data powering incredibly realistic gameplay with every shot, and some of the most iconic courses in the world rendered in painstaking detail," said Cam Weber, EVP and GM of EA Sports.
"From The Old Course at St Andrews Links to Pebble Beach Golf Links and more, we’re giving players the chance to tee off in bucket list golf experiences like never before in EA Sports PGA Tour."
As well as Augusta National and the Old Course, Southern Hills and The Country Club complete the roster of 2022's Major venues. Other notables include Kiawah Island's Ocean Course, Torrey Pines, Evian Resort Golf Club in France, East Lake, TPC Southwind, The Los Angeles Country Club, Bandon Dunes and Tara Iti GC in New Zealand.
As for the gameplay, the all-new Pure Strike software, which uses ShotLink and Trackman, will bring to life some of golf's most iconic courses like never before, delivering lifelike course dynamics and ball behaviour. It will also accurately reflect each golfer's unique swing characteristics across the 20 shot types available.
But don't just take our word for it, check out the official gameplay trailer below:
Furthermore, players will be able to create their own golfer and climb the ranks, competing in everything from the game's elite amateur competitions, all the way through to the FedEx Cup and Major Championships.
In partnership with the LPGA, several female athletes have been added to the game, including Iona Stephen, who will be joining as the first female on-course commentator.
Pre-orders for EA Sports PGA Tour are now available, including the Deluxe Edition where players will receive three-day early access to the game and Augusta National, ahead of the official launch on March 24
A lifelong golf fan, Andy graduated in 2019 with a degree in Sports Journalism and got his first role in the industry as the Instruction Editor for National Club Golfer. From there, he went on to enjoy a spell freelancing for Stats Perform producing football reports, and then for RacingNews365 covering Formula 1. However, he couldn't turn down the opportunity to get back into the sport he grew up watching and playing and now covers a mixture of equipment, instruction and news for Golf Monthly's website and print title.
Andy took up the game at the age of seven and even harboured ambitions of a career in the professional ranks for a spell. That didn’t pan out, but he still enjoys his weekend golf at Royal Troon and holds a scratch handicap. As a side note, he's made five holes-in-one and could quite possibly be Retief Goosen’s biggest fan.
As well as the above, some of Andy's work has featured on websites such as goal.com, dailyrecord.co.uk, and theopen.com.
What's in Andy's bag?
Driver: Callaway Mavrik Sub-Zero (9°)
3-wood: TaylorMade M1 (15°)
Driving iron: Titleist U500 (17°)
Irons: Callaway Apex Pro '19 (4-PW)
Wedges: Titleist Vokey SM9 (50°, 54° and 58°)
Putter: Titleist Scotty Cameron Newport 2.5
Ball: Titleist Pro V1
