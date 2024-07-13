Dustin Johnson's LIV Golf Side Announce New Partnership Deal

Throughout the past 12 months on the LIV Golf League, we have seen multiple sides strike deals with various brands, and now, prior to LIV Golf Andalucia, it's Dustin Johnson's team who have added another company to their arsenal.

After Johnson selected Magellan Jets to exclusively manage his private air travel globally, as well as Patrick Reed flying with the company, the jet firm is now expanding its horizons as a full sponsor of 4Aces GC.

Donning the company's logo on their shirts, Johnson, Reed, Pat Perez and Harold Varner III will appear in promotion of the company’s private aviation solutions and host unique experiences for Magellan Jets’ customers, with the brand now the 4Aces "official private aviation provider”.

Speaking about the partnership, two-time Major winner, Johnson, stated: "Between golf, business and family, my time is at a premium. I committed to being a Magellan Jets cardholder because I trust its personalized service and range of aircraft... This partnership is a perfect fit, and we are excited to onboard Magellan as part of the 4Aces family."

Along with Johnson, Magellan Jets’ Founder and CEO, Joshua Marc Hebert, said: “Dustin Johnson is highly recognized as one of the best golfers in the world and one of the most knowledgeable and seasoned private fliers in all of sports. As with many tour players and professional athletes, we appreciate Dustin’s loyalty to Magellan Jets."

Founded in 2008, Magellan Jets are also the Official Private Aviation Provider of MLB side, Boston Red Sox, with the company recently named by Modern Luxury as the “Best Private Jet Charter 2024”.

As for the 4Aces, they are the most successful side in the LIV Golf League, having finished top in the LIV Golf standings for both 2022 and 2023. As well as the team standings, Johnson finished first in the individual standings in the League's maiden season.