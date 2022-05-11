Dundonald Launches 'Love Links' Packages To Celebrate Scottish Golfing Summer

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Dundonald Links has launched a range of ‘Love Links’ stay and play packages to celebrate the summer of golf in Scotland, featuring a host of the finest links experiences on the golf-rich west coast.

While the global spotlight this summer will inevitably fall on the east coast for the 150th Open Championship at St Andrews, golfers are being encouraged to sample some of Ayrshire’s finest links experiences – including Western Gailes, Prestwick, Barassie and Irvine – to combine with a luxury stay at Dundonald Links’ new hotel and lodges.

With a record-breaking 290,000 spectators set to attend at the world-renowned Old Course from 10-17 July 2022, tee times and accommodation in Scotland are proving hard to come by. Dundonald Links are able to enhance the golfing experience and play host at their resort which is fast becoming one of the most sought-after locations in Scotland.

(Image credit: Dundonald Links )

The Dundonald Links Experience is available from £295pp and features two rounds at Dundonald Links – home to the 2022 Trust Golf Women’s Scottish Open this July – two nights on twin occupancy in a luxury hotel or lodge room, breakfast and dinner at the ‘Canny Crow’ restaurant, located upstairs in the venue’s new impressive clubhouse.

The Ayrshire Links Experience is based on a two-night stay at Dundonald with three rounds across the host venue, and the links at Barrasie and Irvine Golf Club. It also include breakfast and a ‘Canny Crow’ dinner and starts from £380pp.

The third ‘Love Links’ offering comes in the shape of the two-night Ultimate Links Experience package with golf at Dundonald Links and the prestige links of Western Gailes and Prestwick Golf Club. Breakfast and one dinner are also included and packages start from £470.

With options of two, four and six-bedroom lodges, the new accommodation at Dundonald Links has been carefully designed to suit the needs of the travelling golfer, with bag storage and drying areas, large living spaces and fully-equipped kitchens – perfect for groups large or small.

The 18-hole, par-72, championship course offers a classic links golf experience for all to savour. Generous fairways, undulating greens and a wide choice of tees make it an enjoyable test for golfers of all abilities. It is also one of the longest courses in the UK, measuring 6,700 yards.

Later this year, Dundonald Links will host the Trust Golf Women’s Scottish Open and from 2023 will be a host venue for The Open Final Qualifying.