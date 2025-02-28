DP World Tour Pro Makes Two Holes-In-One In Same Round

One of the greatest achievements in golf is making a hole-in-one, but how about making two, in the same round, in a professional tournament? Step forward Dale Whitnell.

The Englishman managed to bag not one but two holes-in-one during the second round of the DP World Tour's South African Open Championship in one of the most incredible 18 holes of golf on record.

Whitnell's nine-under round of 63 featured a blazing start, seven birdies, an eagle, two holes-in-one, a double bogey and an air shot.

The 36-year-old holed out from 185 yards with a 7-iron on the second hole, before repeating the feat at the short 12th hole when he bagged his second ace of the round with a wedge from 128 yards.

After a level-par 72 in the opening round, Whitnell made perhaps the best start you'll ever see in a professional tournament, as he followed a birdie on the first with his hole-in-one on the second - before adding an eagle on the par-5 third just for good measure!

That helped Whitnell to turn in 30 after two more birdies on eight and nine - and his back nine was just as eventful as he started birdie-bogey-ace with that second hole-in-one on the 12th.

Whitnell was not done there as he managed to card two more birdies down the stretch, which created hopes of him becoming just the second player to shoot 59 on the DP World Tour.

However, his crazy round took another turn as he threw in a double bogey on the 16th, thanks to an air shot in the rough, to add further mayhem to one of the most eye-catching rounds you'll ever witness.

He managed to recover from that air shot with a rare regulation par on 17 before finishing off with a birdie on the last to shoot 63 - and a rollercoaster of extremes at that.

Whitnell's two aces took the total to seven holes-in-one on the Race To Dubai already this year, adding to those from MK Kim at the Australian PGA Championship, Adrien Saddier and Daniel Gavins at the Ras Al Khaimah Championship, Pablo Larrazabal at the Bahrain Championship and Eddie Pepperell at the Magical Kenya Open.

It's not the only time a pro has made two holes-in-one in the same round either, as Whitnell emulated Open champion Brian Harman who also bagged two aces in one round at The Barclays in 2015.