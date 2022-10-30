DP World Tour Player Announces Retirement At Portugal Masters

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Following his third round at the Portugal Masters, Sebastian Heisele announced his retirement from the professional circuit, as he sets his sights on moving into coaching full-time.

Starting the day five shots off current leader, Jordan Smith, Heisele is currently sat 206th in the DP World Tour rankings, but has surprised everyone by his current surge of form at the event. However, a strong result hasn't changed his mind about teeing it up next season, as he has said that plans to retire have been the difference this week and he has been allowed to ‘enjoy himself’.

"Tomorrow is going to be my last round."Enjoy your retirement and good luck coaching, @sheisele 👏 #PortugalMasters pic.twitter.com/vz73lLAVuFOctober 29, 2022 See more

When asked about the change in form Heisele responded: “Retirement incoming. Tomorrow is going to be my last round and you know, I'm just here to enjoy myself, really.”

A win at the event would see Heisele retain his DP World Tour card, but he has maintained that a victory would make no difference to him and this week is the end of his playing career.

“It’s not going to change anything for me. I’m going to be moving onto coaching. I got my certificate two weeks ago and that is going to be happy days for me. I have loved my time here but that’s going to be it.”

Heisele secured one victory on the Challenge Tour, claiming the Open de Bretagne in 2019 (Image credit: Getty Images)

The German has never won on Tour before, but has found himself in contention several times. Accumulating over €600,000 in prize money across the 88 events he has played in, his current biggest paycheck came at the 2017 KLM Open where he finished 3rd, taking home €75,500.

In his emotional post-round interview, Heisele was asked about his time on tour and labelled himself as more of a ‘journeyman’ in a ‘difficult’ career. “I’m more of a journeyman, if anything. It means a lot to walk off with a good week.”