DP World Tour Player Announces Retirement At Portugal Masters
Sebastian Heisele is set to retire after today's final round at the Portugal Masters to pursue his career in coaching
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
- Sign up to Golf Monthly Newsletter Newsletter
Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment.
Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Following his third round at the Portugal Masters, Sebastian Heisele announced his retirement from the professional circuit, as he sets his sights on moving into coaching full-time.
Starting the day five shots off current leader, Jordan Smith, Heisele is currently sat 206th in the DP World Tour rankings, but has surprised everyone by his current surge of form at the event. However, a strong result hasn't changed his mind about teeing it up next season, as he has said that plans to retire have been the difference this week and he has been allowed to ‘enjoy himself’.
"Tomorrow is going to be my last round."Enjoy your retirement and good luck coaching, @sheisele 👏 #PortugalMasters pic.twitter.com/vz73lLAVuFOctober 29, 2022
When asked about the change in form Heisele responded: “Retirement incoming. Tomorrow is going to be my last round and you know, I'm just here to enjoy myself, really.”
A win at the event would see Heisele retain his DP World Tour card, but he has maintained that a victory would make no difference to him and this week is the end of his playing career.
“It’s not going to change anything for me. I’m going to be moving onto coaching. I got my certificate two weeks ago and that is going to be happy days for me. I have loved my time here but that’s going to be it.”
The German has never won on Tour before, but has found himself in contention several times. Accumulating over €600,000 in prize money across the 88 events he has played in, his current biggest paycheck came at the 2017 KLM Open where he finished 3rd, taking home €75,500.
In his emotional post-round interview, Heisele was asked about his time on tour and labelled himself as more of a ‘journeyman’ in a ‘difficult’ career. “I’m more of a journeyman, if anything. It means a lot to walk off with a good week.”
Cieran joined the Golf Monthly team having previously written for other digital outlets like Reach PLC and Northern Golfer. After studying Journalism at Northumbria University, Cieran went on to complete an MA at the University of Sunderland. A big golf fan, he currently plays at Blyth Golf Club, where he holds a handicap of 8. Citing his favorite golfer as Tiger Woods, Cieran regards himself as the best snap hooker of a ball in the North of England.
-
-
Pro Who Stepped Away From Golf 18 Months Ago Leads PGA Tour Event
Back at the start of 2021, Ben Griffin stepped away from the game and worked as a loan officer. Now, he sits tied at the top of the leaderboard going into the final round at the Bermuda Championship
By Matt Cradock • Published
-
LIV Golf Aiming To Finalise Field And Schedule For 2023 By New Year
According to reports, LIV Golf is aiming to have all their players for 2023 confirmed by the New Year
By Matt Cradock • Published